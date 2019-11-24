50 Best Disney Movies of All-Time: Your Ultimate List

They’re the films that delight us when we’re children, inspire us as adults, and if just for a few moments, make us believe that magic really exists. Disney’s collection of animated and live-action feature films has given us a lifetime of cinematic memories.
Whether you grew up marveling over classics like Fantasia or singing along to the soundtrack of The Lion King, Walt Disney has likely touched your life in some way.
To break down Disney’s expansive filmography isn’t an easy undertaking, but it’s worth doing to help those navigate the hundreds of titles bearing the studio’s name (many of which are coming to Disney Plus today).
The following 50 movies are among Disney’s best work, pulled from more than seven decades of filmmaking. To simplify an already complicated list, we’re not pulling movies from studios Disney has acquired, so apologies ahead of time Marvel and Star Wars fans!
These are the 50 best Disney movies of all-time:
-
Aladdin, a “street rat” from the fictional Agrabah, comes across a magical lamp after venturing into the Cave of Wonders. When the genie inside grants him 3 wishes, he decides to become the man he was always meant to be and win over the local Princess Jasmine’s heart.
Along the way, he runs into trouble from the power-hungry Jafar, who’s looking to take the palace away from Jasmine’s father, and learns the ultimate lesson of the importance of being yourself. Once again, Disney hinges on the notion of identity, a common theme among its animated and live-action films.
“Aladdin” was remade in 2019 as a live-action musical, with Will Smith reprising the role of genie (previously played by the late Robin Williams.) The adaptation was polarizing, with many feeling it fell short of the magic of the original. Prior to the release, it sparked debate as to whether the animated films would translate well to live-action. While the jury may still be out, the numbers don’t lie. As mixed as the initial reactions were, the 2019 iteration brought in $1.05 billion against a budget of $183 million.
-
Disney movies often have a message ingrained in them. Even the studio’s delightful animated feature films tell a story intended to teach a lesson. For the classic tale of a prince who’s forgotten who he what his purpose is, it’s all about staying true to who you are. After a tragic incident and manipulation from a trusted lion send Simba running from the pride lands, “The Lion King” becomes a journey of self-discovery, as much as Simba tries to avoid it.
Simba’s new friendships, his old companions, and the evils that hide in the shadows come together for one of Disney’s best movies. An ensemble cast of Matthew Broderick, Jonathan Taylor Thomas, James Earl Jones, Jeremy Irons, Moira Kelly, Nathan Lane, Whoopi Goldberg, Cheech Marin, and Rowan Atkinson bring the lands of Africa to life with powerful and unmatched performances.
At the heart of “The Lion King” was a soundtrack worthy of the eight awards and 16 award nominations it received. Elton John’s “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” and “Circle of Life” became ingrained in music culture and so many chorus classes throughout the 90s.
-
As the stepdaughter of a jealous and wicked queen, Snow White is banished to the forest to fend for herself. Deep into the lonely woods, she discovers a cottage, the home of seven lonely dwarfs, each with distinct personalities. When the Queen finds out Snow White is still alive and thriving with her new pint-sized friends, she tricks her into biting from a poisonous apple, putting her into a deep sleep that can only be broken by true love’s kiss.
When “Snow White and the Seven Dwarves” released in 1937, it did so as the first of Disney’s films to be a full-length, cel-animated feature. To help finance the first film of Walt Disney Animation Studio, Disney originally mortgaged his home. The risk indeed paid off, as the film was so well received he even changed the minds of those initially skeptical of the movie.
“Snow White and the Seven Dwarves” remained an icon of the animation studio even as Disney churned out more and more successes. Since its release, the movie has received a comic strip adaptation, three video games that first started releasing back in the days of Atari 2600, a Broadway musical, and two live-action film adaptations, the most recent of which is slated to release in 2020.
-
What do our toys do when we’re not in the room? Pixar’s “Toy Story” explores this concept with the delightful adventure of Sheriff Woody and Buzz Lightyear. The movie was Pixar’s first feature film, and its success left the door open for a series of successful films both within and beyond the “Toy Story” franchise.
Released in 1995, “Toy Story” stars Tom Hanks and Tim Allen as the two beloved toys of Andy, Woody’s long-time human companion. When Buzz Lightyear, perfectly voiced by Allen, is the latest thing in toy stores, Woody and his plastic and plush companions grow weary of their usefulness to the young boy that grew up playing with them.
Fearing being replaced, Woody disposes of Buzz, only to realize that his actions have negative consequences on those he cares about most. Realizing his mistake, Woody sets out to rescue Buzz and restore order in the toy box.
At the focus of this delightful journey is friendship as Woody learns the importance of it and understands that, while difficult, not all change is a bad thing. “Toy Story” also goes a little deep with personal identity as Buzz, a toy like all the others, believes he’s a real space ranger. While it lends to some of the movie’s best moments, it’s also quite emotional watching him realize his real place in the world.
-
While “Toy Story 2” failed to capture the magic of the original, the third entry in the franchise was the refreshing and updated look at the world of toys that audiences wanted. The surprise was that, while playful and fun as its predecessors, “Toy Story 3” is also the series’ most taxing movie to watch. It’s an emotional roller coaster as Andy says goodbye to his beloved friends, Woody and Buzz included. Both the grown college student and his toys set out on life’s next inevitable adventure, but as “Toy Story 3” reminds us, it’s not always an easy ride.
Tom Hanks and Tim Allen reprised their roles as Woody and Buzz and cast newcomer Ned Beatty brings the movie’s deceptive antagonist, Lots-O’-Huggin’ Bear, to life in a most fiendish way. If you were bothered by the antics of Sid from “Toy Story,” Lotso’s purposeful devilish actions are far more frightening and dangerous for Andy’s toys.
The film’s climax is emotional and powerful, and no matter how many Pixar movies you see, you’ll never be prepared for how well the studio pulls off these more adult moments. “Toy Story 3” was the perfect closer for the Woody and Buzz Lightyear saga, but Pixar wanted to squeeze out at least one more sequel.
-
Even if you have never seen “Frozen,” you know all about it. Olaf the Snowman, Anna and Elsa the ice princesses of Arendelle, Kristoff and Sven – they’ve lined toy shelves, filled up clothing racks, and were front and center in DVD displays all over for quite some time. Released in 2013, it’s still difficult to escape the vocal talent of Idina Menzel, who headlines one of the film’s most popular songs, “Let It Go.”
“Frozen” sees Elsa running from her destiny as queen, fearing that her magic powers will cause harm to those around her, specifically Anna. When she’s viewed as a monster after accidentally unleashing her magic, Elsa flees from Arendelle, causing Anna to search for her sister to bring her back home. Treachery is afoot, however, and a quest for discovery turns into a perilous journey to save the icy kingdom.
Frozen was a return to Disney’s heyday as it fit well with the library of classics like “The Little Mermaid,” “The Lion King,” and “Aladdin.” Despite criticisms over how the film normalized homosexuality and a lawsuit filed by musical artist Jaime Ciero over similarities between his single, “Volar,” and “Let it Go,” Frozen earned well-deserved praise and has since become culturally significant due to its worldwide impact on younger viewers.
-
For its third animated feature film, Disney stepped away from the story-based animations of its previous films for a series of shorts set to notable classical music pieces. The abstract film, which was released in 1940, was an attempt at bolstering Mickey Mouse, who had started to wane in popularity.
Creating “Fantasia” meant turning to classical works like that of Johann Wolfgang von Goethe and his 18th-century poem “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice.” Standing in for the old sorcerer in Disney’s interpretation is Mickey Mouse, the studio’s infallible mascot. The other seven segments of the eight animated pieces drew inspiration from other sources, each one set to songs like Johann Sebastian Bach’s “Toccata and Fugue in D Minor,” “The Nutcracker Suite” by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, and “Dance of the Hours” by Amilcare Ponchielli.
As unique as the film’s concept was, it still appealed to a vast audience upon its release. “Fantasia” went on to be added to the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress for its cultural and historical significance and became part of the Vatican’s list of 45 “great films.”
-
During the 1990s, Disney Animation Studios really started to put focus on different cultures and customs. “Aladdin” kicked things off in 1992 and was followed by movies like “Pocahontas” and, in 1998, “Mulan.”
Set in Ancient China, the tale of Mulan follows the Chinese legend of Hua Mulan, who enlists with the Chinese Army by dressing up as a man. The animated feature film took a few liberties with the smaller details to flesh out the narrative, but at its core, it’s the same classic fable. The titular character of the animated feature steps in for her elderly father when the Chinese emperor orders mobilization of the army. Mulan struggles to fit in until she realizes that the Chinese army doesn’t need her pretending her to be a man – it needs her to be herself.
The inspirational story highlights antiquated customs still in place today while retaining that childlike joy and fun of most Disney movies. When it was released, “Mulan” scored $304 million worldwide and became the second-highest-grossing family film of 1998, falling behind Disney’s “A Bug’s Life.”
In 2004, a direct-to-video sequel, “Mulan II,” released, taking place only a month after the original’s ending. In 2020, a live-action adaptation is slated to release with Liu Yifei as the lead character.
-
Based on Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont’s story of the same name and inspired by segments of the 1946 French adaptation, Disney’s version retains many of the stories more mature themes.
The 1991 production came after two attempts were made by Disney to adapt it in the 1930s and 1950s. After the release of “The Little Mermaid,” the animation studio decided to try again, this time succeeding in bringing the story of Belle, a bookworm enamored by stories of adventure, and the mysterious and temperamental beast to life.
“Beauty and the Beast” went on to become the first Disney movie suited for Broadway as a musical. It also went on to earn 12 awards, becoming the first animated film to win the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy. Along with a long-running musical, “Beauty and the Beast” was adapted into a live-action film starring Emma Watson and Dan Stevens in the titular roles.
-
“Lady and the Tramp” is a love story that, despite being more than 50 years old, still holds up today. Being a Disney film, the title characters are dogs, specifically, an American Cocker Spaniel named Lady and a Schnauzer/Terrier mix named Tramp. It’s a classic tale of two very different classes coming together and finding that sometimes love can be found in the oddest of places.
Lady, the pampered Cocker Spaniel of Jim Dear and Darling, is forced from the comfort of her home and onto the streets. Tramp lives a completely different lifestyle and becomes Lady’s guide in the unfamiliar world. Their unlikely friendship leads to unexpected love and a movie that has been recognized by the American Film Institute, the BAFTA Awards, and by audiences that helped it climb to a box office figure that surpassed every Disney film since “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.” For reference, that’s 13 feature-length animated movies.
“Lady and the Tramp” was followed up by a sequel in 2001 and received a live-action remake that launched with Disney+ in 2019.
-
Disney was on point when it enlisted Hollywood’s resident director of the unusual for “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” Tim Burton’s visual style crafted a world and characters that became iconic to many and gave Disney yet another movie to morph into a budding franchise.
Jack Skellington, Oogie Boogie, Sally, Doctor Finkelstein, and so many more round out a cast of memorable characters voiced by the best talent in the industry. Fans of Danny Elfman’s music have much to enjoy in “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” especially as he lends his vocals for Jack Skellington’s singing voice.
The tale of a holiday king seeking to escape the mundane is a fantastic case of identity crisis, a common theme among Disney’s massive filmography. The world it’s set in is whimsical and rooted in fantasy, but is also tucked away in some mystical place that borders our own reality. The concept of towns devoted to individual holidays that know nothing of one another was a stroke of genius that led to a successful movie with a soundtrack worth singing along with.
All that’s missing from “Nightmare’s” library is a sequel. While news of a follow-up had remained scattered, reports in February 2019 confirmed that another movie was in the works. Whether or not it was to become a stop-motion sequel or a live-action remake was still on the table.
-
In 1961, Disney’s animation studios introduced the world to Cruella de Vil, a lanky and vile villain who exists only to make dog owners want to hug their pups. Of all of Disney’s leading villains, there’s something about Cruella that makes her the most unnatural. Her pale complexion and skeletal facial structure are frightening, especially for kids. Tack on the fact that she aims to turn the titular dalmatians into fur coats, and you may have Disney’s most grizzly villain.
Despite this, “101 Dalmations” went on to become a box office success as audiences “aw”ed their way through the animated film about a pack of dalmatians escaping a most gruesome fate at the hands of Cruella and her henchmen, Jasper and Horace.
The classic film led to an expansive franchise, possibly one of the largest to have come from a Disney animated movie. Along with two feature films (including a 1996 live-action remake), “101 Dalmations” saw two animated series, a direct-to-video sequel, six video games, and a movie prequel slated for 2021 that focuses on Cruella de Vil.
-
You either know of “The Rescuers” for a very scandalous reason or grew up enchanted by this animated feature. Bob Newhart and Eva Gabor headline the cast as Bernard and Miss Bianca, two anthropomorphic representatives of the Rescue Aid Society who embark on a mission to save Penny, a six-year-old orphaned girl.
“The Rescuers” was pieced together by pulling elements from Margery Sharp’s “The Rescuers” and “Miss Bianca.” The result is an adventure that young audiences were quick to become invested in and audiences were happy to throw money at.
Upon its release, “The Rescuers” earned $48 million, a hefty sum of money for a movie in the 70s that only cost $7.5 million. Despite its early fame and the ample accolades it received, “The Rescuers” has since slowly dwindled in long-term popularity. With more advanced animations hitting the theaters, the aged look may not appeal to newer audiences. The film also failed to garner the same iconic status that many of Disney’s “princess-themed” animated films had. In 1990, “The Rescuers Down Under” released in theaters, but failed to outperform the original.
-
Four years before the superhero craze started to trickle into movie theaters, Pixar introduced audiences to the Parr family. Once a duo of revered superheroes, Bob and Helen have since been forced into retirement due to a government mandate for Supers to permanently remain in their secret identities.
For Bob, it’s his worst nightmare as he longs for the good ‘ole days of saving the world and struggles to fit in as a normal employee at a 9-5 job. It wouldn’t be a Pixar flick if it ended there, however, and eventually, he gets his wish to don his Mr. Incredible identity once again.
“The Incredibles” was the thoughtful and well-scripted superhero movie that had been missing from the 21st century. The movie released in 2004, four years before Marvel kicked off its extended cinematic universe of movies with “Iron Man” and five before Disney acquired Marvel Entertainment.
There was no well-known superhero name power like Captain America behind “The Incredibles,” meaning it would have to work twice as hard to captivate audiences with a superpowered team they knew nothing about. The $633 million take-home from the box office is a good indication that Pixar succeeded, falling only $257 million short of Sam Raimi’s well-established “Spider-Man 3.”
“The Incredibles” went on to earn a sequel, win more than 30 awards, and spawn four video games, including “LEGO The Incredibles.”
-
One of Disney’s more trippy movies, the original animated version of “Alice in Wonderland” took many liberties with Lewis Carroll’s “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.” Along with making some changes to the story, Disney pulled some elements from the second novel, “Through the Looking-Glass” including characters like Tweedledee and Tweedledum.
The story still finds Alice falling down a magic rabbit hole and entering a strange world filled with anthropomorphic animals, talking objects, and a tyrannical queen that threatens the sanctity of all life in the mystical wonderland. “Alice in Wonderland” brought to life iconic characters like the Cheshire Cat and the Mad Hatter, but failed to impress at the box office. The movie was originally considered a flop by Disney, who was unaware of the cultural impact it would wind up having in the future.
Along with a 2010 live-action adaptation that spawned a sequel, “Alice in Wonderland” was also followed up with a stage adaptation, a theme park ride, and a spin-off set to revolve around the Cheshire Cat.
As with Carroll’s novel, Disney’s movie has sparked debates over whether or not Alice’s experiences were drug-induced.
-
Disney’s second feature animated film was also the studio’s first crack at crafting a character in desperate need of finding themselves. In “Pinocchio,” it’s a wooden doll that’s on a quest to become a real boy by performing an act of bravery. Joined by his sentient conscience, Jiminy Cricket, Pinocchio instead regresses into someone that lies and gets caught up in delinquent acts. In a way, Pinocchio represents the youth of the 20th century who put much stock in immediate gratification, even if it’s perceived to be dangerous.
While Pinocchio struggles to find moral balance, his creator, Geppetto sets out on a journey for the love of his “boy.” With Pinocchio missing, the old woodworker risks everything to sail the high seas and rescue the anthropomorphic marionette.
“Pinocchio” captured the hearts of many, but even those that have never seen the movie are well aware of its soundtrack. “When You Wish Upon a Star” was later adopted as the theme song of The Walt Disney Company and the film’s score earned an Academy Award for Best Original Score.
While there has been no sequel, talks of a live-action adaptation have been public since 2015. Unfortunately, after the remake of “Dumbo” and “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” failed to succeed at the box office, Disney started to consider exclusively releasing a future remake on its streaming service, Disney+.
-
Pixar movies are known for featuring more mature themes, and “Up” kicks off with a powerful and heartbreaking montage. It’s quite possibly the most depressing moment in Pixar’s filmography as viewers watch the life of deuteragonist Carl Fredricksen flash before their eyes. Of course, it’s riddled with friendship, love, and happiness, but isn’t without loss and sorrow.
Despite its deep opening sequence, “Up” is a fanciful journey that brings together two very different generations – and a dog with a talking collar – on a quest that ultimately leads them to the happiness they were missing. In “Up,” we’re reminded that it’s not the destination, but the adventure we embark on that really matters; and Carl and Russell take to great heights (quite literally) to find themselves. “Up” may have its more depressing moments, but they don’t overshadow the fun of Carl and Russell flying high and experiencing unfamiliar lands.
“Up” earned 66 award nominations and walked away with 38 wins for Best Animated Feature at the Academy Awards, Best Music at the Austin Film Critics Award, and Best Animated Feature Film at the Golden Globe Awards.
-
Some of Disney’s films revolve around a character raised in an environment they don’t belong. “Tarzan” was one of the most popular examples of it during the 1990s, but nearly 30 years earlier, a young boy named Mowgli fulfilled that role.
“The Jungle Book” sees Mowgli, a feral child raised by wolves, facing the evils of the jungle with the help of his panther friend and caretaker Baloo. When a man-eating Bengal tiger threatens the safety of the young boy, his protectors send him to the “Man-Village,” where he will rejoin his kind. Along the way, Mowgli befriends a singing bear named Baloo and goes up against a mischievous orangutan that oversees the kingdom of monkeys. “The Jungle Book” is an animated adventure that adults and children can enjoy, especially thanks to its catchy soundtrack, including songs like “The Bare Necessities.”
In 2016, after years of direct-to-video movies, video games, and other adaptations, “The Jungle Book” received a live-action adaptation directed by Jon Favreau. While it didn’t quite capture the magic of the original, it was a visual treat that brought the perils of Mowgli into the 21st century.
-
Pixar is never one to skimp on vibrant colors and beautiful visuals. So, to say that “Coco” is the studio’s most stunning feature is saying a lot. Not only is it a visual treat, “Coco” is a heartfelt movie that introduces younger (and older) audiences to different cultures. Much like Moana had done for the Pacific, “Coco” puts Mexican tradition in the spotlight, specifically the Day of the Dead holiday.
The film follows Miguel, a 12-year-old aspiring musician, who’s curiosities and desires land him in quite the predicament. After stealing a mysterious guitar from the mausoleum of his idol, Ernesto de la Cruz, Miguel finds that he can only interact with those from the Land of the Dead. Family is an important aspect of “Coco” and is at the core of Miguel’s journey into the afterlife as he uncovers the secrets of his bloodline, specifically that of his grandmother, the titular Coco.
For the vivid and culturally important tale of Miguel and Coco, the movie scored 86 nominations and took home 67 awards the year of its release. Highly praised alongside the visuals was its soundtrack, specifically the original song “Remember Me” by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.
-
Scour the Internet for long enough and you’ll find an abundance of memes related to Disney’s “Zootopia.” If anything, that solidifies the cultural impact the 2016 animated feature film has had since its release.
“Zootopia” takes us to a world full of anthropomorphic mammals that live rather similar to humans. At the focus of the story is the Zootopia Police Department and the newly appointed rookie of the 1st Precinct Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin). Judy, much like many young viewers, always aspired to be a police officer, and it’s that aspiration and eagerness to be the best that inadvertently lands her on her first big case. Viewers join Judy and con artist fox, Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman), as they unravel something that may be bigger than them.
On a budget of $150 million, “Zootopia” drew in $1.024 billion at the box office, making it the fourth animated feature to surpass $1 billion in the global box office. There wasn’t anything special to “Zootopia’s” story, and it certainly hasn’t touched on themes we haven’t explored before, but that special Disney touch helped make it feel fresh. For its successes, “Zootopia” has branched out into card games, graphic novels, and even talks about a themed area at Shanghai Disneyland Park.
-
Just before the outbreak of the War in the Pacific and the United States’ involvement in the European Theater of World War II, Walt Disney released “Dumbo,” an animated film that was equal parts upsetting and uplifting. Audiences watched in awe as the titular big-eared elephant struggled to find his place in the world in Disney’s fourth full-length feature film.
Based on Helen Aberson’s “Dumbo, the Flying Elephant,” Disney’s “Dumbo” went on to become a classic. As time wore on, though, and societal norms changed, the otherwise innocent movie came under ridicule for potentially racist undertones. During the 1960s, near the end of the Civil Rights Movement, the crows who sing “When I See an Elephant Fly” were perceived to be African American stereotypes. Even Whoopi Goldberg spoke out about their depiction in 2017, expressing wishes for Disney to create merchandise revolving around them.
After its release, “Dumbo” won the Academy Award for Best Scoring of a musical Picture and went on to win Best Animation Design at the 1947 Cannes Film Festival. Like so many of Disney’s animated films, it was recognized by the American Film Institute via nominations for Greatest Movie Musicals, AFI’s 10 Top 10, and AFI’s 100 Years… 100 Songs.
-
Today, children get to enjoy a different spin on the tale of “The Sleeping Beauty” with Angelina Jolie’s depiction of Maleficent. Before the live-action reimagining, however, it was all about the 1959 animated feature film that wove a more light-hearted version of Charles Perrault’s classic tale. At least, as light-hearted as one can get when it features an evil fairy looking to poison an innocent girl named Aurora just because she wasn’t invited to the baby’s christening. In her infinite villainy, Maleficent remains ruthless and curses the poor princess – on her 16th birthday, Aurora will prick her finger on a spindle and die.
While “Maleficent” paints the evil fairy in a different light, giving her cause for her maliciousness, in the animated version, she’s just plain evil. In fact, she may be one of Disney’s most vile creations as she gains nothing from Aurora’s death but the satisfaction of petty revenge.
The story of “Sleeping Beauty” is one that has seen many retellings over the years, both in film and television, but it’s Disney’s iteration that has taken hold. Across video games, board games, a stage musical, and two live-action movies, Disney’s “Sleeping Beauty” has proven it can stand the test of time, even after 60 years.
-
One of Disney’s more upsetting features, “Bambi” has earned its place with other cinematic classics despite being among the first of the studio’s movies to upset audiences. Following the titular fawn, Bambi seemed to kick off Disney’s use of a dead parent as a plot device.
After hunters kill Bambi’s mother, the young deer has to learn his place in the world as he grows into a young stag. At its core, Bambi is a coming-of-age movie, where Bambi learns of more adult aspects of life like love and responsibility. For an animated film, it’s surprisingly deep and sends an important message to its viewers about learning and embracing who you are and where you belong.
Considering “Bambi” released amidst World War II, it’s no surprise that conflict is at the heart of the movie, be it the loss of a parent, the arrival of an adversary, or the threat of a greater evil.
“Bambi” has left behind an impactful legacy that’s inspired many and resulted in the release of a direct-to-video sequel in 2006. Despite the span of time between the two movies, “Bambi II” shows viewers how the Great Prince of the Forest learned to raise his son after the death of Bambi’s mother.
-
Quite often, at their core, Disney movies are darker than they first appear to be. “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” is a great example as it explores incredibly mature themes. To start, the peculiar Quasimodo, orphaned as a baby, is raised by the man that killed his mother. What’s worse is that Judge Claude Frollo would have killed the infant Quasimodo if not for disruption by the archdeacon, who forces the murderer to raise the deformed baby.
“The Hunchback of Notre Dame” is a relatively upsetting movie as Quasimodo hides away in the rafters of Notre Dame, shunned by the man he’s come to know as his father and the society that views him as a monster. His only companionship, outside of three stone gargoyles, is the kindly gypsy woman, Esmeralda, who finds herself the subject of ridicule for witchcraft.
The 1996 movie is heavy with themes of understanding where one fits in a world that looks down upon you. The inspiring animated film won seven awards, earned praise by the American Film Institute, and spawned a stage musical, sequels, video games, and even whispers of a live-action remake.
-
Long before Disney turned “Cinderella” into a 2015 live-action feature film starring Lily James as the titular character, there was the 1950s animated version that appealed to viewers of all ages. “Cinderella” is a classic that continues to astound audiences, specifically younger viewers being introduced to the magic of Walt Disney.
Haunted by her miserable life and tortured by three stepsisters, Cinderella pines for that fairy tale ending expected of a Disney princess. While trapped by her life as a housemaid in the home she shares with her stepfamily, Cinderella finds a way out and becomes Disney’s most unlikely princess.
Thanks to the magic of the Fairy Godmother, Cinderella is able to enjoy a taste of the high life for one night but is forced to return to her life of squalor when the magic runs out. This tale of learning one’s worth spawned a remake, two direct-to-video sequels, and a stage musical specifically for kids. The character also went on to appear in “Ralph Breaks the Internet” and the “Kingdom Hearts” video game series.
The animated feature has been recognized many times over by the American Film Institute and received three Academy Award nominations for sound, music, and score.
-
Julie Andrews and Dick Van Dyke headline this whimsical musical of a magical nanny that steps in to help a family in need of a firm, but fun, caretaker. Based on a series of novels by P. L. Travers, “Mary Poppins” is a combination of live-action and animation.
When the movie released in 1964, any child that grew up with a sour-faced nanny or an apathetic babysitter dreamt of having their own Mary Poppins float down from the sky. Andrews’ portrayal of the lovely Poppins was a performance that became ingrained in cinematic history and in the hearts of many.
Whether you’ve seen the movie or not, you know “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” and have likely found yourself humming “Spoonful of Sugar.” It’s a testament to how impactful the movie was – and with a box office take-home of $103 million in 1964, it’s no surprise that “Mary Poppins” became a widespread phenomenon. It even went on to win nine awards, five of which were at the Academy Awards.
For its success, “Mary Poppins” has a legacy that includes a 2018 sequel based on the series’ remaining books and a place on the American Film Institute’s 100 Years of Musicals list. In “Mary Poppins Returns,” Emily Blunt stands in for Julie Andrews in a story that pulls from the rest of Travers’ novels.
-
In the wilds of Congo, deep within the rainforests threatened by man, lives a peculiarity – a man raised by gorillas, forced to face his real identity when crisis and danger come down upon his home and his family.
Lost in the Congo rainforest as an infant, Tarzan was taken in by a local gorilla tribe that raised him as their own. It accounts for his inability to communicate with humans, which he’s forced to do when English explorers arrive with the secret intent of hunting the gorillas.
“Tarzan” is a love story, a perilous adventure, and a movie about finding one’s true self wrapped up into one fun animated film. Released in 1999, “Tarzan” features the vocal talents of Tony Goldwyn as the titular character, Minnie Driver, Glenn Close, Lance Henriksen, Brian Blessed, and Rosie O’Donnell. While Goldwyn portrayed Tarzan’s speaking voice, it was Blessed that brought his iconic yell to life.
Since its release, Tarzan has scored three awards for its soundtrack, an animated series, a direct-to-video sequel, a Broadway production, and five video games, not including his part in “Kingdom Hearts.”
-
There were many things to take away from Pixar’s “Moana,” but the one that may surprise most is that Dwayne Johnson, formerly of WWE fame, can sing. It further solidifies him as the “It” man in Hollywood, especially considering his performance in “Moana” earned him recognition at the Black Reel Awards, the 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards, the NAACP Image Awards, and the Teen Choice Awards.
“Moana” takes viewers to the vibrant and lush islands of Polynesia as the titular character is tasked with returning the heart of the goddess Te Fiti. Joined by the shapeshifting demigod, Maui, Moana’s adventure takes her across the Pacific as she battles the elements and tenacious foe that hope to keep her from completing her task.
Within the fantasy of Moana lies a message that inspires viewers to listen to their hearts. Pixar is no stranger to sneaking in hidden messages, and “Moana” is all about finding that adventurer’s spirit inside of you and following it. Face your fears and you’ll accomplish incredible things.
Despite its success and recognition, “Moana” is one of Pixar’s few movies that hasn’t quite blossomed into a franchise spanning across multiple mediums.
-
Eight centuries into the future, Earth is no longer a sustainable planet after being reduced to a wasteland of garbage. Humanity has failed, allowing consumerism and a neglect for the environment to destroy its homeworld. Fleeing the planet, they leave it to the trash that’s piled up over decades. Pretty heavy, right? It doesn’t get much more dreadful for an animated film, especially one in Pixar’s wheelhouse, but that’s not even the most depressing part.
Though Earth has been evacuated and no man, woman, or child remained behind, there is one inhabitant – a robotic trash compactor known as WALL-E (short for Waste Allocation Load-Lifter, Earth Class). Trapped in a routine of cleaning up after the human’s that have long-since deserted, WALL-E is alone in his perpetual (and pointless) cycle until an Extraterrestrial Vegetation Evaluator (EVE) arrives via an unmanned probe.
“WALL-E” is the type of movie that makes you think, especially in a time when sustainable living and the environment are hot-button topics. At its core, though, it is a Pixar movie, so it’s not all doom and gloom. The sentient robot makes for a surprisingly engaging main character as he sets out on an adventure that may change the course of humanity.
-
What if there were a world of monsters, an industry of fear that preys on the children of our realm? Horrid beasts hide in closets, just as our young ones claim, waiting for the right time to strike before returning to their everyday lives outside of the office. While not quite as ominous as just described, that’s basically the premise for Pixar’s “Monsters, Inc.”
The animated feature puts Billy Crystal and John Goodman in the shoes of the cartoonish lead monsters Mike Wazowski and James P. “Sulley” Sullivan, who find themselves in quite the predicament when a human baby, Boo, makes it into their world. As with many of Pixar’s films, the audience is introduced to an entire universe, ripe with its own rules, The realm of monsters isn’t too different from ours. They work, they hang out, they go to school – and when an anomaly disrupts its flow, things go awry.
“Monsters, Inc.” is a delightful journey about overcoming fears and forming unlikely friendships. The animation studio has been a star at creating child-friendly movies that teach a message that viewers of all ages can latch onto and “Monsters, Inc.” is no different.
-
In terms of sequels, the “Toy Story” series has had a string of good luck. While “Toy Story 2” wasn’t quite as well-received as the original, “Toy Story 3” swept in with an unforgettable adventure ripe with a ton of feeling. “Toy Story 4” isn’t quite as emotionally complex as its predecessor, but it proves that there was still room for another journey for Buzz, Woody, and their toybox companions.
Picking up shortly after “Toy Story 3,” the latest look into the realm of toys introduces Forky, a makeshift plaything suffering from an existential crisis. Woody struggles with the fact that he’s no longer the favorite of the bunch, a theme that’s existed since the first movie. In his desperation to make his new owner, Bonnie, happy, he’s forced into a grand adventure, the biggest he’s ever embarked on.
As with the previous movies, “Toy Story 4” features a large cast of toys, all inspired by the very real gadgets, gizmos, and dolls the audience has grown up with. While “Toy Story 4” may be a little too big for its own good, it’s hard to deny that it’s still among some of Pixar’s best work. A return to themes of finding one’s place in the world make us feel like we’re in familiar territory with our favorite band of lively toys.
-
The story of Peter Pan is a timeless classic that’s seen many film variations, but there’s no outdoing the original 1953 animated film best on the story by J. M. Barrie. Following the adventures of the “boy who wouldn’t grow up,” Peter Pan is another of Disney’s movies that combines a fantastical setting with one rooted in reality.
Visited by a strange boy in the middle of the night, Wendy and her brothers are whisked away to a magical land of pirates and pixies. “Peter Pans” is ripe with iconic characters, from the vengeful Captain Hook to the mischievous Lost Boys. One can’t forget Tinker Bell, Pan’s pixie friend fueled by jealousy of Wendy, or the doting Mr. Smee, who hinge on Hook’s every word.
”Peter Pan” is full of adventure as the titular boy is forced to confront his arch-nemesis, Hook, and his own fears of growing old. Amidst the elements of fantasy is a very real story about a boy fearing adulthood, something that many younger viewers can likely relate to.
For an animated film, it’s quite morose with concepts of facing mortality interlaced into the joyful story of a boy that can fly and the perils he views as grand adventures.
-
So many of Disney’s fantastical tales take place in an animated world, where inanimate objects come to life and go on grand adventures. 2007’s “Enchanted” starring Amy Adams, James Marsen, and Patrick Dempsey took a different approach to a magical world by sending the staples of an animated fairy tale into the real world.
When the animated Giselle of the kingdom of Andalasia is pushed into a magic well, she finds herself trapped in a live-action New York City. Combining the whimsy of a cartoon fairy tale with the grit and reality of the Big Apple resulted in a musical comedy worthy of more than 20 award nominations and five wins for Best Film – Family, Best Live Action Family Film, Best Fantasy Film, Best Music, and Best Actress.
Though “Enchanted” was far from the first movie to mix fantasy and reality, the Disney spin helped earn it ample praise as viewers delighted in watching Giselle get by in the real world using tropes from Disney’s prior creations.
Unfortunately, despite critical response and fairly good box office results, Disney never moved forward with a sequel. In May 2019, the film’s composer, Alan Menken, confirmed it hadn’t been greenlit as writers were still trying to perfect the script.
-
The story of Hercules stems from Grecian lore. The son of a god and a mortal woman, he is imbued with powers beyond that of the common man – and that’s kind of where the similarities between the classic literature of Hercules and Disney’s version taper off. Sure, he battles beasts like the three-headed Cerberus and the eight-headed Hydra, but the animated version pits the hero against Hades, ruler of the Underworld, and ignores the attempted infanticide by Zeus’ wife, Hera.
In “Hercules,” the titular character is forced to face off against Hades, one of Zeus’ brothers who seeks to overthrow the throne. It borrows inspiration from Greek mythology, but largely carves out its own narrative that fits better with Disney’s more light-hearted tone.
The result is a classic animated feature film that’s warranted ample accolades, a stage adaptation, and a live-action remake. Hercules and Olympus also became a focus in Square Enix’s popular “Kingdom Hearts” series.
“Hercules” earned 12 award nominations and won four, including the Annie Awards’ Individual Achievement in Directing. Though it hasn’t received quite as much attention as other Disney animated features, “Hercules” has had a direct-to-video prequel and a TV series.
-
The classic tale of two people from different worlds who manage to find common ground and fall in love. It’s something we’ve seen in many different forms, but there is nothing quite like Disney’s “Pocahontas.”
Following the enormous success of the “The Lion King,” “Pocahontas” was considered a flop compared, earning only a third of what the former did at the box office. That didn’t stop fans from latching onto the beloved tale of Pocahontas, the Powhatan “princess,” and her “prince,” John Smith.
While there remains some controversy over the poetic license taken with the rather miserable true story, “Pocahontas” went on to earn ample accolades, including 11 awards out of 16 nominations. The movie birthed a franchise of video games, a direct-to-video sequel that sees Pocahontas and Smith returning, and an appearance in Pixar’s “Ralph Breaks the Internet.” Pocahontas was, however, one of only four Disney Princesses not included in the Square Enix video game series, “Kingdom Hearts.”
Pocahontas went down in Disney history as the first “Princess of Color” and the first princess based on a historical figure. She was also Disney’s first crack at giving a princess two love interests, which serves as a focal point of the animated story.
-
If there were a movie studio that could make talking cars interesting, it would definitely be Pixar. Though the 2006 animated feature didn’t perform quite as well as “The Incredibles,” “Finding Nemo,” or “Monsters, Inc.”, it didn’t have any difficulty finding a fanbase that would anticipate its two sequels and video game releases.
As the title suggests, “Cars” gives us a look into the life of anthropomorphic automobiles. Unlike other Pixar films that integrate talking animals or objects into a real-world setting, “Cars” takes place in a world where cars run on their own.
When Lightning McQueen, rookie Piston Cup racer, is caught in a three-way tie during the championship, he sets out for the tiebreaker being held in California. His anxiety causes him to push his big rig, resulting in Lightning being thrust into an adventure that helps him better understand what’s important in life.
At the helm of this high-speed animated adventure is Owen Wilson, Paul Newman, and Bonnie Hunt, supported by the voices of Larry the Cable Guy, Tony Shalhoub, Cheech Marin, George Carlin, and many more. “Cars” had an extensive ensemble cast to bring to life the race cars, fire engines, show cars, military jeeps, and limousines that inhabit this fanciful world.
-
Most successful Disney movies, live-action and animated, earn ample praise and wind up with a massive franchise that covers direct-to-video movies, video games, theme park attractions, and so much more. “Lilo & Stitch,” a movie about the budding friendship between an escaped experiment and a young Hawaiian girl, seemed to surpass even the usual number of spin-offs, merchandise, and related material.
The lovable Stitch and the relatable Lilo Pelekai were two characters destined to become fan-favorites, resulting in a host of sequels, including a Japanese anime and a Chinese television series, and talks of a live-action adaptation.
When Stitch, also known as Experiment 626, escapes from an asteroid, he finds his way to Earth where his penchant for chaos kicks into overdrive. It’s only after he meets Lilo that he learns the concept of family, friendship and that everyone has a place in the universe – even destructive lab experiments.
Unsurprisingly, the quirky family-friendly sci-fi adventure was nominated for more than two dozen awards. It took home ten, including Outstanding Voice Acting in an Animated Feature Production; Top Box Office Films; Best Casting for Animated Voice Over, Feature Film; and Best Animated Film.
-
Before joining the ranks of the monsters of Monsters, Inc., James P. “Sulley” Sullivan and Mike Wazowski first have to graduate from the titular university. Billy Crystal and John Goodman return as the leading monsters, this time at the start of the duo’s friendship. Where “Monsters, Inc.” set up the premise of a scare factory that powers the world of monsters, “Monsters University” paints a broader picture of the odd realm that, when you really boil it down, is not too much unlike our own.
“Monsters University” didn’t benefit from the spectacle of being the first in the series and many of its themes were already established in “Monsters, Inc.”, but that didn’t take away from the fun of the movie. Returning to watch Mike and Sulley grow as young monsters was a welcomed direction over a sequel that would have risked feeling like a rehash.
Steve Buscemi returns as the dastardly Randall Boggs and the cast is rounded off by Nathan Fillion, Alfred Molina, Helem Mirren, Charlie Day, Aubrey Plaza, Bill Hader, and John Krasinksi.
-
David Spade headlines Disney’s 40th animated feature film, “The Emperor’s New Groove,” which follows Incan emperor, Kuzco, who learns a lesson in humility when turned into a camel by his former adviser, Yzma. Known for his maliciousness and narcissism, Kuzco has to learn to work with others or risk being trapped as a camel forever.
John Goodman, Eartha Kitt, Patrick Warburton, Tom Jones, and Wendie Malick join Spade in a story that, while bearing a similar name, is not related to the Danish fairy tale, “The Emperor’s New Clothes.”
Despite issues during production that caused production to stop for six months, “The Emperor’s New Groove” released to praise and accolades. Of its many revered features was its soundtrack, which features a hit original song by Sting and David Hartley, “My Funny Friend and Me.”
Like so many of Disney’s productions, “The Emperor’s New Groove” scored multiple award nominations for Best Animated Feature, Best Original Song, Best Family Film, and Individual Achievement in Directing. Though it only won five of 22 award nominations, “The Emperor’s New Groove” was enough of a success to spawn an entire franchise of direct-to-video releases and video games.
-
It’s a tale we’ve read time and time again. Rapunzel and her golden locks originated in Germany as part of the Brothers Grimm collection. The 19th-century story has had many iterations since, but “Tangled” is Walt Disney’s bright, vibrant, and light-hearted version. The loose adaptation also marks Disney’s 50th animated feature film, a surprising milestone for a company that’s been producing motion pictures, animated films, and shorts since the 1920s.
Mandy Moore’s portrayal of Rapunzel helps put a different spin on the old story of a girl locked in a castle tower. “Tangled” foregoes the expected rescue of Rapunzel by a strapping Prince in favor of a more independent princess and her unlikely companion, a thief named Flynn Rider (Zachary Levi), who’s coerced into escorting the trapped girl.
The changes to the classic story are unexpected, but they help to keep things fresh as viewers sit down to watch another interpretation of the story of Rapunzel, the girl with the golden hair. Being more than 100 years old, there are only so many versions of the same fairy tale one can watch before it starts to fail to entertain and delight.
-
It’s not quite the universe we thought we wanted a glimpse into, but the insect-filled world of “A Bug’s Life” is as interesting, fun, and delightful as much of Pixar’s filmography. Much like “Toy Story” and “Monsters, Inc.”, “A Bug’s Life” builds an entire, self-sustained universe that’s fascinating to watch unfold. Every insect has its place, even the grasshoppers that prey on the other insects of this incredible world.
“A Bug’s Life” follows Filk, an ant voiced by Dave Foley, as he navigates the bug city to rectify the rift he caused between the colony of ants and the grasshoppers, led by Hopper (Kevin Spacey). There are a lot of mature elements to “A Bug’s Life,” from the intended assassination of the Queen of the ants to a war between bugs, but they are to be expected from a Pixar production.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Hayden Panettiere, Phyllis Diller, David Hyde Pierce, Bonnie Hunt, Brad Garrett, and Denis Leary round out the impressive cast of bugs that fuel this inspiring tale.
“A Bug’s Life” saw a bit of controversy when DreamWorks released “Antz,” an animated movie with similar plot elements. While DreamWorks’ Jeffrey Katzenberg claimed the idea came about long before “A Bug’s Life,” Pixar’s John Lasseter was sure the idea had been stolen.
-
In 2012, Pixar appealed to the gaming crowd with “Wreck-It Ralph.” Revolving around the villain of a popular game, “Wreck-It Ralph” is all about finding one’s identity, specifically as the titular character no longer wants to be viewed as a villain. Ostrasized from the video game social circle known as “Game Central Station,” Ralph embarks on a journey to prove himself a hero.
As Ralph works through his identity crisis and his need to be revered, he journeys across spoof video games like “Hero’s Duty” and “Sugar Rush,” modeled after the popular “Call of Duty” series and the “Candy Crush” mobile game. While the story is well worth getting invested in, Pixar’s recreations of popular video games may steal the show for many viewers.
While Pixar could have gone the route of creating only a slew of original villains to sympathize with Ralph, it was sure to appeal to the gaming audience with appearances by Bowser (“Super Mario Bros.”), Dr. Robotnik (“Sonic the Hedgehog”), M. Bison (“Street Fighter II”), Neff (“Altered Beast”), Blinky (“Pac-Man”), and Zangief (“Street Fighter II”).
-
Even a rat can have aspirations, as we came to find in the 2007 Pixar film, “Ratatouille.” Named for the French stewed vegetable dish, the film follows Remy (Patton Oswalt), a young rat who knows his life is meant to amount to more than scouring through trash. When he happens upon a garbage boy, Alfredo Linguini, who could use some culinary help, Remy finds his calling.
Linguini is an inept young restaurant employee that benefits from his new rat companion’s love of food. The pair work together and learn to coexist despite their evident differences. As the film revolves around a high-end kitchen, there is an air of sophistication sprinkled throughout, but nothing that will alienate a younger audience.
Oswalt delivers a playful performance as the masterful rodent chef alongside Lou Romano’s Linguini while an ensemble cast of Ian Holm, Janeane Garofalo, Brad Garrett, Peter O’Toole, Will Arnett, and Brian Dennehy bring the rest of the human and rat worlds together.
-
Based on the ride of the same name, Gore Verbinski’s 2003 high-seas fantasy brought to life what would become one of Disney’s most iconic characters. Captain Jack Sparrow, portrayed by Johnny Depp, is a whimsical pirate constantly finding himself in the face of danger.
While Sparrow and some of the film’s more comedic moments keep a light-hearted tone, the ghastly fairytale of Captain Hector Barbossa and the Black Pearl are anything but playful. It’s this switch between dramatic and quirky fantasy that helped build such a diverse audience for “Pirates of the Caribbean.”
Though it carries the name of Disney World’s Pirates of the Caribbean ride, the movie features an entirely unique story involving cursed treasures, treachery, and, because this is a Disney movie, love. It all came together nicely for an exciting thrill ride across the high seas that plundered more than $654 million on a $140 million budget.
“Pirates of the Caribbean” was so well received that it spawned a franchise of video games, young adult novels, and sequels. It even inspired changes to the classic ride that put Sparrow and other characters in the spotlight.
-
Sticking to Disney’s staple core theme of loss, The Fox and the Hound kicks off this animated adventure with the loss of the fox’s mother. The heaviness of this film doesn’t stop there, however, and it’s quickly evident that The Fox and the Hound is less one of Disney’s light-hearted animated films and more a drama ripe with life lessons.
When Tod, the orphaned fox cared for by farmer Widow Tweed, befriended a young hunting dog named Chief, anyone aware of the relationship between foxes and hunting dogs knew where the story was going. Disney pulls on heartstrings as we follow Tod on his dangerous journey to survive in a world where, in many ways, he’s viewed as an adversary.
“The Fox and the Hound” may be animated, but don’t let that sway you from sitting down to watch the complicated friendship between a hunter and the animal he’s trained to view as prey. In a time where Disney was expected to churn out fantastical tales, “The Fox and the Hound” was refreshing in that it took a different and much heavier approach to showcasing many of the animation studio’s common elements.
-
Coming-of-age comedies often follow a series of beats that focus on a downtrodden youth trying to make it in a world they don’t seem to fit into. In 2000, “The Princess Diaries” by Meg Cabot took a unique approach to the genre with a spin that fit perfectly in Disney’s wheelhouse. Keeping true to the thematic elements of coming-of-age stories, “The Princess Diaries” enchants the concept.
High school student Mia Thermopolis, played by a young Anne Hathaway, finds a way out of her life of solitude when she’s told she’s the heir to the kingdom of Genovia. Handed fame and fortune, Mia has to navigate a world of royalty, which comes with different complications in her high school life. It’s a story we’ve seen and heard before, but Hathaway’s portrayal of Mia and the touches of royalty help this Disney movie stand on its own.
It’s a cute and largely successful story that drew in more than six-time the film’s budget at the box office. It also spawned a sequel, “The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement” that failed to captivate as the original had.
-
A retelling of Disney’s own animated feature film “Sleeping Beauty,” “Malificent” puts the focus on the Mistress of Evil. The alternate take highlights the villainous character’s relationship with Sleeping Beauty and the realm of man to better paint her darkness in a different, more empathetic light.
The casting of Angelina Jolie is spot on as the classic Disney villain. Her chemistry with Sharlto Copley, Elle Fanning, and Sam Riley helped sell this twist on a story we’ve known and watched for decades. Overall, the spin on the classic 1959 animated film is a welcomed take that did the impossible by turning such a vile character into someone gentle and tragic.
“Malificent” is a relatable tale of love and loss, retribution and revenge, and finding that ounce of good within you that can sidestep fate and give you a new and unexpected purpose. The live action film has the staples of any Disney movie that can make it feel juvenile at times, but there are heavy themes interlaced within what amounts to an origin story of the vengeful and gothic fairy.
-
Brace yourselves for a chaotic journey of emotional ups and downs when Nemo, a young clownfish, is separated from his father in the vast oceans. As one can expect, Nemo comes up against the greatest dangers, from hungry sharks to schools of stinging jellyfish. It’s one of Pixar’s most thrilling adventures, but there is a lot of heart, especially when Nemo pairs up with the forgetful Dory.
Ellen DeGenerous brings to life one of Pixar’s most memorable characters as a lone regal blue tang. Even Willem DeFoe lends his voice to the dangerous Bruce, a great white surely named for the animatronic shark used in Steven Spielberg’s Jaws. The supporting cast of characters brings the vibrant world of “Finding Nemo” to life in a way that viewers of all ages can enjoy.
“Finding Nemo’s” popularity is unquestionable as it became the highest-grossing animated film of all time upon its release. Its $867 million box office takehome secured a sequel, “Finding Dory;” a video game; theme park attractions; and a slew of merchandise, from plushes to young adult novels to clothing. It also earned a spot alongside other nominees for Original Music Score, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Sound Editing at the 2003 Academy Awards. It did Take home the Oscar for Best Animated Feature, beating out fellow Disney production, “Brother Bear.”
-
With a cast of Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy, it’s hard not to deliver a movie that’s at least entertaining. Even if the rest of “Hocus Pocus” had been nonsense backed by a lackluster supporting cast, it still would have gone down as a must-watch Halloween movie thanks to the Sanderson sisters. Director Kenny Ortega, however, didn’t just skirt by on the trio of talent and actually wound up crafting a film that’s become a Halloween classic.
“Hocus Pocus” follows despondent Max Dennison, who’s forced to move from Los Angeles to Salem, MA during the Halloween season. His disbelief in witchcraft ultimately leads to the resurrection of three mischievous witches, who are seeking to complete an immortality spell using the souls of children.
Joining the witches is a cast comprised Omri Katz, Thora Birch, Vinessa Shaw, Jason Marsden, and contortionist Doug Jones. While relatively unknown at the time, their evident enthusiasm helped bring the magic of “Hocus Pocus” to life.
“Hocus Pocus” is a fine example of Disney’s known ability to appeal to two audiences. While the movie is directed heavily at a younger crowd, there are plenty of jokes and story elements that are sure to be lost on preteens.