12 Best Black Friday Gaming Deals on Amazon

If you’re a gamer on a budget, Black Friday is the time to hunt down all of those fantastic deals you’ve been waiting for. It’s also the best time to get your kids all the gaming goods they’re asking for this year. So scour through our Best Black Friday Gaming Deals on Amazon to save some serious cash.
The Logitech G600 MMO Gaming Mouse makes playing through your online intensive titles a breeze. It sports 20 programmable buttons, including a 12 button thumb panel that allows for quick and efficient communication and gaming. The mouse’s low friction feet ensure that you’re moving as nimbly as possible. And the G-shift ring finger button allows you to instantly double your inputs with every click.
Best of all, the mouse is enjoying a massive sale at 65% off. So there’s never been a better time to pick up this totally customizable gaming mouse that even sports some snazzy RGB lighting.
At 51% off, you’d be a fool not to consider picking up the APEX GameSir VX AimSwitch Keyboard and Mouse Combo if you’re in need. It’s compatible across all consoles and PC, so it’s super versatile. It features a mechanical keyboard with 38 TTC blue key switches which promise low resistance and a fast response rate. And it’s got an impressive range with wireless functionality up to 32 feet away.
The GameSir GM190 mouse that comes in the combo is impressive as well. It sports adjustable DPI, side buttons that are fully configurable, and sensitivity and accuracy settings too. Everything in the package is customizable thanks to the GameSir G-Crux mobile app. So you can be sure that both the keyboard and mouse will have you competing at your very best.
Gamers in need of some additional speed should consider picking up the TP-Link AC5400 Tri-Band Gaming Router during Black Friday. The awesome looking router is a whopping 45% off. It sports a leading-edge 1.8 GHz 64-bit quad-core CPU for quicker loading. There is AC5400 Tri-Band Wi-Fi built-in across a single 2.4 GHz and two 5 GHz bands. And it boasts RangeBoost to strengthen reception and beamforming to deliver a better signal over distance.
The router also features a powerful antivirus that works to ensure your entire network of devices remains safe. And there’s also a Link Aggregation feature that allows for two of the eight Gigabit LAN ports or one LAN and a WAN port to work together to offer double the typical connection speeds.
The Razer Mamba Elite Wired Gaming Mouse is one of the most stylish and advanced gaming mice you’ll find on the market. It features a 16,000 DPI optical sensor that allows for sensitivity adjustments on the fly thanks to its reprogrammable DPO buttons.
You can choose a unique coloring scheme for the mouse thanks to the Razer Chroma RGB built-in that offers a color palette of 16.8 million. There are rubberized side grips for comfort. A strong rubberized scroll wheel for accuracy. And there are small, tactile bumps built into the mouse’s design to ensure you have full control at all times.
There are 9 programmable buttons that allow you to configure different profiles to suit the needs of different games. And the mechanical switches built-in are so durable it comes with a 2-year warranty that promises to handle up to 50 million clicks.
Razer has an awesome deal running on its Nari Wireless 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset. You’ll save $60 picking it up while their sale is going. The headset is lightweight and sports an auto-adjusting headband for comfort. The speakers offer THX Spatial Audio to simulate 360 degrees of sound. And there are on headset audio controls so you can adjust your volume and mic quickly.
Battery life will last you about 16 hours which is impressive. The mic utilizes noise cancelation for clear in-game chatting. And the 2.4 GHz wireless connection ensure lag won’t be an issue up to 40 feet away.
If you have a streamer you’re shopping for this Black Friday, getting the AVerMedia Live Gamer 4K HDR Capture Card at 28% can save some serious cash. It boasts 4Kp60 HDR recording. Frame rates can be captured at as high as 240 FPS. And the unit promises ultra-low latency that will play uncompressed straight to the PC.
The capture card itself has RGB lighting for slick aesthetics. And with Cyber Link Power Director 15 included, you’ll be ready to go to work on 4K video editing without having to buy any additional software.
On the hunt for a PlayStation 4 Pro? You can pick up one during Black Friday for 25% off. Thus saving you a cool $100. The console comes bundled with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. So one of the world’s most popular titles is packed in for essentially free. There’s a Dual Shock 4 controller included too, of course. And the PlayStation 4 Pro touts 1 TB of storage so you can download all of the games you’ve been hoping for without worrying about running out of space.
The HC Gamerlife Pro Gaming Headset with Mic (Universal) is a high-end gaming headset that you can get on sale for a low-end price. It boasts crystal clear sound in which you can hear essentially everything. And with its comfortable ear pads, you can game on for hours without comfortability setting in.
The headset features a durable memorable frame and a detachable mic. It includes a durable braided cord too so you won’t have to worry about wear and tear over time. The design is slick, and it’s compatible with any device that comes included with a 3.5mm phone jack. It also comes with a full 2-year warranty, so there’s no chance of you walking away disappointed.
The Fnatic Gear Mechanical Esports Pro Gaming Keyboard MX is currently enjoying a 23% discount which slashes $30 off its typical sticker price. It features full RGB backlighting that ranges across 16.8 million color options. But there’s 8 easily activated lighting mode to switch between different styles quick.
It sports a detachable PU leather wrist rest. There’s FN lock, a USB passthrough, a dedicated media control section and a competition mode. And there’s even a place for a custom nameplate so no one “accidentally” walks off with your keyboard.
The keyboard also comes with and utilizes Fnatic OP software. So you’ll be able to fully customize it with mappable buttons, custom macros, RGB color control, and other unique actions.
Those looking to up their gaming skills couldn’t hurt their cause by picking up the Razer Turret Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard & Mouse Combo. Razer touts compatibility with both PC and Xbox One. And the keyboard’s RGB colors even function in-line with the Xbox’s dynamic lighting system.
Battery life is impressive, with the duo lasting between 11 and 30 hours with lighting and 43 to 50 without. Everything works wirelessly thanks to the 2.4 GHz USB receiver. And the retractable magnetic mouse mat ensures you’ll never accidentally drop the device.
The mouse operates with 16,000 DPI and a 5G optical sensor. While the keyboard features 1,000 Hz ultrapolling, 50g actuation, and mid-height keycaps. The set is an impressive one, so get it on sale while you can.
Crash returned to the PlayStation ecosystem in 2017 with the fantastically developed Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy. And thanks to a solid Black Friday deal, you can pick up the remastered trilogy of PlayStation games now for the PlayStation 4 at its current sale price.
If you’re ordering a Switch on Black Friday, you’re going to need some games. And Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle is a fantastic choice for not just its price, but for how awesome it is too. The game features Nintendo’s Mario, Princess Peach, Luigi, Donkey Kong, and plenty more as they mix with Ubisoft’s hilarious Rabbids. And throughout a ton of levels, the two factions will battle it out in strategic turn-based gameplay.