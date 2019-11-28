12 Best Black Friday Gaming Deals on Amazon

The Logitech G600 MMO Gaming Mouse makes playing through your online intensive titles a breeze. It sports 20 programmable buttons, including a 12 button thumb panel that allows for quick and efficient communication and gaming. The mouse’s low friction feet ensure that you’re moving as nimbly as possible. And the G-shift ring finger button allows you to instantly double your inputs with every click.

Best of all, the mouse is enjoying a massive sale at 65% off. So there’s never been a better time to pick up this totally customizable gaming mouse that even sports some snazzy RGB lighting.