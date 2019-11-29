Black Friday Restaurant Deals & Food Freebies 2019

Black Friday 2019 is here, and on Friday, November 29 people across the country will be busy shopping the year’s best sales. Many restaurants have joined in with Black Friday deals of their own, both to encourage hungry customers to stop in and eat at their establishments during breaks from their shopping sprees and promote the purchase of their restaurants’ gift cards to give as holiday gifts this year.

Whether you’re out shopping and are looking for a place to stop and eat, or are in need of an easy gift for that person on your list who you just don’t know what to get for the holidays, you’re in luck! Here are some of the best food deals and freebies we found for you to take advantage of on Black Friday:

– Starbucks has brought back their grey refill tumblers (on sale for $40). The tumblers can be brought to Starbucks at any time in January 2020 to be filled with a free brewed coffee or hot tea.

– To promote purchase of their The Cheesecake Factory gift cards, the restaurant chain is giving out two “Slice of Joy” cards (good for a free slice of cheesecake each) with every $25 gift card purchase. The sale goes from Black Friday through Cyber Monday, and the Slice of Joy cards can be redeemed in 2020; limited to one card per guest.

– Jack in the Box is giving away free spicy chicken sandwiches from Black Friday (11/29) through Cyber Monday (12/2) with any purchase made through their eClub or text subscriptions.

– On the Legal Sea Foods website, they advertise that any lobster order made on Black Friday will be 25% off.

– From November 29 through December 1, if you are a Toasty Points reward member at Quiznos, you can get a half-price 8-inch sub with the purchase of one 8-inch Prime Rib sub.

– STK Steakhouse gift cards make a great holiday gift; in honor of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the steakhouse chain is offering customers $20 in bonus dining dollars with the purchase of $50 in gift cards and $50 in bonus dining dollars with the purchase of $100 in gift cards. The sale goes from 11/29 through 12/2.

– Now through Cyber Monday, Pressed Juicery is offering any 6 juices for $25, PLUS an extra 10% off your order with the code “CYBER10.”

– At Boston Market, you will receive a bonus $5 gift card for every $25 gift card purchased. According to CNBC, that deal lasts from Black Friday through January 31, 2020.

– From now through the end of 2019 (December 31), Taco Bell is offering 15% off one Party Pack when you place your order online or via the Taco Bell app (the order must be picked up in-store).

– Through their online store, Peet’s Coffee is offering a 20% discount and free shipping on orders over $29 with the code “BESTWEEKEVER.”

– On 11/29 until 12/2, Applebee’s is offering a gift card promotion to customers: if you purchase a $50 gift card, you get two $10 bonus cards. Bear in mind that the bonus gift cards cannot be redeemed on the day of purchase, and have expiration dates (the first card must be used by 1/31/20 and the second must be used by 3/1/20).