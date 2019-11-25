Blake & Jasmin 90 Day Fiancé Season 7: Meet the Couple

Blake and Jasmin, stars of the seventh season of 90 Day Fiancé, will be introduced during tonight’s episode of the show. Blake met Jasmin online and the two had an immediate connection, so Blake decided to fly to Finland to meet her in person; the reality stars were engaged before he left, and appear to still be together today.

Although Blake is clearly head-over-heels smitten with his Finnish beau, his friends are concerned that Jasmin — whose sister is already in America on a green card — is only with Blake for a visa. However, Blake doesn’t seem to share their concerns, and believes he and Jasmin are meant for each other.

Here’s what we know about Blake and Jasmin ahead of their season 7 introduction:

Blake Was Smitten With Jasmin From the Moment He Saw Her

Blake, a 29-year-old audio engineer and music producer from California, and Jasmin, a 27-year-old model, met online and quickly fell in love. The reality star admitted that he was crazy about Jasmin from the moment he laid eyes on her.

“When I first saw Jasmin online, I thought she was beautiful,” Blake said in a clip shared by TLC. “I could go on and on and on… I wanted to know who she was. Her profile said she was in L.A. but she tells me she’s in Finland. So I’m just like, ‘Damn okay, this isn’t going to work,’ but at the same time, I really wanted it to.”

He added, “I kept going back and forth from L.A. to Finland. I realized I wanted to be with her for the rest of my life. I asked her to marry me and she said yes.”

Although the reality couple appears to be head-over-heels for each other, Blake and Jasmin deal with a rocky patch in their relationship during their time on the show. Promos for their upcoming debut promises some tension between the two after Jasmin refuses to go to a party with Blake, so fans can expect some drama in the near future.

The Couple Appears to Still be Together Today & Hinted at Their Upcoming Drama During the 90 Day Mixer

Entertainment Tonight spoke with Blake and Jasmin before their season 7 debut, and the reality couple hinted that there is definitely some drama in store for viewers this season, but that they tried to share the most realistic parts of their relationship and lives with viewers.

“In the beginning it was kind of like, a little bumpy and smooth for us, but as it got down the line, it kind of got nerve-wracking and that can come from anything,” he shared with the publication. “You’ll have to find out.”

ET reports that the two were holding hands during the 90 Day Mixer event at The Highlight Room in Hollywood earlier this month, and that the couple appeared to be happy, healthy, and very much in love. The outlet also noted that Jasmin was wearing an engagement ring, so the reality couple appears to still be together today, although it’s unclear if they tied the knot just yet.

Tune in Sundays at 8/7c on TLC to catch new episodes of 90 Day Fiancé and see how everything plays out for the Blake and Jasmin.

