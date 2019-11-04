Team Blake is still in the knockout rounds as of tonight’s show. While the number of team members is still going down, the country star is holding on to a group of talented artists. The team leader also has one of the last remaining steals this season. With more talent up for grabs, Shelton may choose to use that valuable asset during the next round.

Joana Martinez Left Team Blake

The team had only one knockout last week, with Joana Martinez going against Ricky Duran. Martinez chose to perform the classic song “California Dreaming” and it was a powerful performance. Her strong vocal range showed up to carry the lyrics. The singer’s young age also becomes a talking point for the judges as they note her already impressive range.

Ricky Duran countered with “She Talks To Angels” and brought his unique style to the Black Crows song. The slower tempo and vocals made it a good choice for the singer. For the judges, it also highlighted his ability to pick up on songs that complemented his voice instead of pushing it into uncomfortable ranges. They go with Duran and leave Martinez open for a steal. Team Gwen steps in to steal the young singer. Stefani had already expressed an interest in having Martinez on her team.

Team Members Eliminated From Team Blake

The team has lost six members, not counting steals, since the season started. EllieMae and Josie Jones were two of the first team members to be eliminated. While the judges liked both of their performances, none of them chose to use a steal on the singers.

Cory Jackson

EllieMae

Jordan Chase

Josie Jones

Marina Chello

Matthew McQueen

Lauren Hall Joined the Team Through a Steal

Blake Shelton chose to use one of his steals on the singer. The former member of Team Kelly failed to win her knockout round against some tough competition. Hall has a background in sports, playing soccer for Ball State University. She works as a server and continues to chase a career in the music industry.

The Remaining Team Blake Members