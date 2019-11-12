Was Boba Fett in The Mandalorian Episode 1 on Disney Plus? Although Mando is definitely not Boba Fett, some fans are certain they saw Boba at one point during the episode. But others disagree. Read on for more details.

This post will have spoilers for The Mandalorian Season 1 Episode 1.

Fans Disagree on Whether or Not They Saw Boba Fett in the First Episode

Some Star Wars fans are convinced that they saw Boba Fett in The Mandalorian‘s first episode. Others are saying that’s just impossible.

Fans have pointed out that if you go to about 18:31 in the first episode, you can seem someone who looks a lot like Boba Fett on the right. They say that he’s in two frames when he walks into the guild and his armor looks the same as Fett’s. Others say that you can see him again around 18:51 or 18:58, when he appears to be standing in the same pose as Return of the Jedi.

However, others are saying that this is not Boba Fett and just someone who looks similar to him. For example, they point out that the pauldron is different.

Here’s a very fuzzy and dark pictured provided by an excited viewer on Reddit. Believe it or not, the image below was lightened slightly to make it more visible before it was shared in the discussion.

One Redditor noted in a discussion about the possible Boba Fett sighting: “I just went back, I think that’s just EXTREMELY similar armor. It’s close but I feel like if it was Boba they’d make a bigger deal out of it especially since this takes place after he died.”

Here’s another lighter photo shared in a different Reddit thread.

Another Redditor wrote: “I don’t think it’s Boba. This armor seems to be lighter color. It also doesn’t make sense for him to be there as he’s not even a Mandalorian. On top of that, Boba’s armor as far as we know was in the hands of Cobb Vanth.”

Also, viewers note that Boba Fett’s helmet had a dent in a different location than this person has.

Some wonder if maybe this particular Mandalorian is just wearing armor similar to Boba’s because he was inspired by Boba or is paying homage to him somehow. Or maybe he is from the same clan that Boba Fett was from. The blacksmith asking about Mando’s sigil could also be an indication that members of the same clan wear the same colors.

It’s important to point out that the Mandalorian main character in the TV series (called “Mando”) is not Boba Fett. They are both bounty hunters, but they are not the same character. Boba Fett, we learned in the movies, is a clone of Jango Fett and was raised as Jango’s son.

In the EU, Boba Fett survived the Sarlacc and didn’t die, but that isn’t considered canon in this universe. It’s not known at this time if Boba Fett survived in the canon universe or if he’s dead.

