Janson Moore, Bristol Palin’s Boyfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Janson Moore is Bristol Palin‘s new boyfriend and they are officially a couple. They both went public on their Instagram profiles with a photo of them at Kylie Field at a Texas A&M football game at College Station, where the Aggies defeated the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The location was fitting since Moore was once an Aggie and played as a quarterback for Texas A&M. As reported in USA Friday, this is the first time Palin has opened up publically about a relationship since her divorce. Both Palin and Janson have been married before. Janson was married to Makenzie Hausenfluck for 11 months. Palin was previously married to Dakota Meyer; the couple divorced in August 2018.

According to the Daily Mail, the two met in Austin. Palin was formerly on “Teen Mom OG” but left the show after one season. As she said on her Instagram page this past April, “teen mom OG wasn’t a fit for me, it took away my peace,..and honestly-my peace has a price tag that no one but God can afford…”

Moore and Palin seemed to have found peace together.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Janson Moore is an Outdoorsman

Janson Moore is seen in many Instagram photos fishing, hunting and enjoying the outdoors.

He posted “Genesis 27:3” with a photo of him sitting with his dog in his truck likely during a hunting trip. This refers to a verse in the Bible that, according to one version, reads “Now then, get your equipment–your quiver and bow–and go out to the open country to hunt some wild game for me.”

2. Moore Has Sold Handmade Furniture Through His Facebook Page

Janson Moore is a medical sales representative for Seven Spine, LLC, according to his LinkedIn profile. Before that he worked as an educator at Lululemon, a technical athletic apparel company for running, yoga, training, and other physical activities.

Before he worked at Seven Spine, he was an independent account manager with VQ OrthoCare, a medical device company.

From photos and interaction on his Facebook page, he also is a talented furniture maker. A photo shows a handmade Herringbone Farmhouse Table and chair set that he built and was offering for sale.

3. Moore Describes Himself as a ‘Follower of the Living Christ’

On his Instagram account, he says he is a “Follower of the living Christ.” The cover of his Facebook page, which he updated this past April, is simply the word “Jesus” written in white script on a black background.

The picture showing him with Palin at the Texas A&M game has the caption, “James 1:17,” which refers to a verse in the Bible, “Every good and perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of the heavenly lights, who does not change like shifting shadows.”

It appears that all or most of Moore’s posts on Instagram have the Book, the Chapter, and Verse or a Psalm from the Bible as captions.

4. Bristol Palin Will Have to Compete for Moore’s Affections With His German Shorthaired Ponter Dog

Janson’s dog, a German Shorthaired Ponter named Remington Mak Moore, or Remi, for short. Remi is pictured with Moore in several hunting photos.

According to the American Kennel Club site, the German Shorthaired Pointer is a versatile dog who is a member of the Sporting Dog Group. “Built to work long days in the field or at the lake, GSPs are known for power, speed, agility, and endurance,” says the AKC.

Remi has his own Instagram account. He has more than 1100 followers.

Animal Planet says of the GSP, “This breed is incredibly versatile, but they particularly excel as game hunters and water retrievers…” They have webbed feet so they can get through the water pretty fast and they point at the prey using a precise stance.

5. In High School and College He Was on the Football Team

Janson Moore was a quarterback at Texas A&M.

It seems that Moore was always athletically gifted. According to the Texas A&M 2015 Football Roster, he received Academic All-State and All-Rusk County recognition when he was in Henderson High School in Henderson Texas and in 2013. He had 2750 rushing yards and 38 touchdowns that year. He helped his team get a state championship in 2010, as well as the state semi-finals in 2011 and 2013.

In addition to football in high school, he also ran track and played soccer.

READ NEXT: 9-Year-Old Boy Set to Graduate From College in Holland