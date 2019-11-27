Is Buffalo Wild Wings Open or Closed on Thanksgiving 2019?

For some, Thanksgiving means getting together with loved ones to eat a feast of turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, and pumpkin pie. But for others, Thanksgiving is a day of sports — and what better place to watch those sports than Buffalo Wild Wings, which is known for its plethora of giant television sets that can show dozens of games at the same time. So, is Buffalo Wild Wings open or closed for Thanksgiving this year?

The answer is — it depends.

We reached out to Buffalo Wild Wings to find out about their Thanksgiving hours and were told, “Holiday hours actually vary by location. To find out what your location’s hours are, give them a call directly.”

We called our local BWWs and found out that ours is actually closed for Thanksgiving, but if you are looking to go eat some delicious wings smothered in mango habanero sauce, you can find your local Buffalo Wild Wings’ information here.

Thumbyellers 2019-11-12T22:08:33.000Z

If you do head out to BWWs for Thanksgiving, you’re in store for some good deals. Boneless Thursdays mean that boneless wings are specially priced all day on Thursdays. There are also $5 specials on certain bar food (varies by location) and pitchers of Bud Light, Coors Light, or Miller Lite. If craft beer is more your speed, the featured November ale is New Belgium Mural Agua Fresca Ale.

The sports choices for Thanksgiving 2019 are definitely worth tuning in for. The annual NFL tripleheader starts with the Chicago Bears at the Detroit Lions at 12:30 p.m. ET on FOX, followed by the Buffalo Bills at the Dallas Cowboys at 4:30 p.m. ET on CBS, and then the New Orleans Saints at the Atlanta Falcons at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.

For college football fans, the Ole Miss-Mississippi State rivalry game — nicknamed the Egg Bowl because they play for a giant Golden Egg trophy — kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. And don’t forget about the 2019 National Dog Show airing on NBC beginning at noon ET.

National Dog Show 2018: Best in Show (Full Judging) | NBC SportsFind out the winner of the 2018 National Dog Show! #NBCSports #NationalDogShow » Subscribe to NBC Sports: https://www.youtube.com/nbcsports » Watch Live Sports on NBCSports.com: http://www.nbcsports.com/live NBC Sports Group serves sports fans 24/7 with premier live events, insightful studio shows, and compelling original programming. NBC Sports is an established leader in the sports media landscape with an unparalleled collection of sports properties that include the Olympics, NFL, Premier League, NHL, NASCAR, PGA TOUR, the Kentucky Derby, Tour de France, French Open, IndyCar and many more. Subscribe to our channel for the latest sporting news and highlights! Happy Thanksgiving from NBCUniversal! Keep it festive this holiday season with Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, exclusive celebrity content, and more. Visit NBC Sports: https://www.nbcsports.com Find NBC Sports on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NBCSports Follow NBC Sports on Twitter: https://twitter.com/nbcsports Follow NBC Sports on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nbcsports/ Get tickets for The Secret Life of Pets 2: http://bit.ly/Pets_2 National Dog Show 2018: Whippet wins Best in Show (Full Judging) | NBC Sports https://www.youtube.com/nbcsports 2018-11-22T19:49:49.000Z

If you are dining out for Thanksgiving, you’re in good company. According to the National Restaurant Association, nearly 10 percent of adults plan to eat their Thanksgiving meal in a restaurant. Additionally, four percent of those who eat at home purchase their meal from a restaurant.

Among those going out for Thanksgiving, 31 percent said they are going to the same restaurant they always go to on Thanksgiving. Another 30 percent said they’re going to one that is for special occasions, while 21 percent said they would dine at a favorite restaurant. Only 18 percent go to a restaurant they’ve never been to before.

READ NEXT: Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2019 Balloons & Floats Full Lineup