Is Burger King Open or Closed on Thanksgiving, 2019?

Thanksgiving is finally here, and and because it’s a major federal holiday, many businesses, restaurants and stores are closed for the day. If you’re looking to grab a quick snack on your way to celebrate the holiday with family, you might be in luck – most Burger King restaurants are open today, though hours may be limited.

Although the fast food chain doesn’t normally close down on major holidays, the hours are often limited to allow employees to spend time with family, so we always recommend calling ahead to check with your local Burger King before making the trip. There are also plenty of franchise-owned stores that do close on major holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas Day, especially in smaller cities and towns, so it is always in your best interest to double check with the nearest store.

Here’s what you need to know about Burger King’s holiday schedule, hours and history:

Burger King Usually Remains Open on Major Holidays, but With Limited Hours

According to Store Business Hours, Burger King rarely closes on holidays, although the chain does often adjust its hours of operation, depending on your location.

“Burger King typically does not close for the holidays,” the site reads. “The restaurant chain operates on reduced hours during observed holidays. The observed holidays include Christmas Day, Thanksgiving Day and New Year’s Day.”

The majority of the restaurants are franchised, so holiday hours and schedules are often left up to the franchise owner’s discretion. The restaurants also operate under the guidance of the corporate headquarters, so there is some basic consistency between stores.

Most Burger King stores are open between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m. on weekdays, with some restaurants remaining open later on weekends. Again, we always recommend calling your local Burger King restaurant to confirm the hours of operation before making a trip.

Thanksgiving is the Second-Slowest Day of the Year for Local Restaurants

Burger King’s website doesn’t list an extensive history of the fast food chain, but the site does have a short, sweet and simple note about the restaurant’s beginning. “Founded in 1954, BURGER KING is the second largest fast food hamburger chain in the world. The original HOME OF THE WHOPPER, our commitment to premium ingredients, signature recipes, and family-friendly dining experiences is what has defined our brand for more than 50 successful years.” The site adds that more than 11 million visit Burger King restaurants on a daily basis.

Other fast food restaurants that typically remain open on Thanksgiving include McDonald’s, Wendy’s, Dunkin’ Donuts and Starbucks, among others. However, according to data from Womply, a small business software provider, Thanksgiving is the second-slowest day of the year for local restaurants because only 34% are open.

“Options will be limited for eating out on Thanksgiving, as one in three local restaurants will be closed,” said Brad Plothow, Womply’s vice president of marketing and communications. “If you’re not picky, you shouldn’t have trouble finding a table if you and your family venture out for a meal, since foot traffic is expected to be lower than average.”