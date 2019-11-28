Is California Pizza Kitchen Open on Thanksgiving 2019?

Thanksgiving is finally here, and some people are wondering what big food chains are open this holiday. California Pizza Kitchen, sometimes referred to as CPK, is a casual dining restaurant chain that specializes in California-style pizza.

California Pizza Kitchens will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. However, some stores may be operating on a limited schedule, so be sure to check your local CPK to find out its hours of operation today.

The restaurant chain participated in Veterans Day, honoring our nations’ vets with complimentary meals on November 11. The special menu included a choice of complimentary pizza, pasta, or a full-size salad and beverage for active military members and veterans.

And on November 26, CPK celebrated California firefighters and all the work they do with a free meal at all California CPK location. The company recently wrote on social media, “Thank you to the brave men and women who keep us and our beautiful state safe.”

CPK First Opened in 1985

The first CPK restaurant opened in Beverly Hills in 1985, by former federal prosecutors Rick Rosenfield and Larry Flax. The company’s website reads, “The restaurant gave California a place in the pizza pantheon alongside Chicago and New York. Our California twist on global flavors resonated with guests, and almost immediately, CPK became a bustling spot for business and family gatherings.”

Immediately after its opening, the chain expanded from CA to over 250 locations in 30 states and 11 countries.

Today, there are over 250 locations in 32 of the US states and 10 other countries, including Hong Kong, Australia, Guam, India, Japan, Mexico, and the Philippines.

What Else is Open and Closed?

As the country celebrates Thanksgiving, some people may be curious about what else is open and closed. Banks, including the Fed, will be closed on Thanksgiving. And when it comes to mail, there will be no UPS or delivery services available.

Stores like Best Buy, CVS, Dick Sporting Goods, and Gamestop are all expected to be open, but operating on a special holiday schedule. And schools and public libraries are expected to be closed.

The first Thanksgiving feast is believed to have been celebrated in 1621. In 1789, President George Washington declared the day a holiday for thanksgiving and prayer. In 1863, it was officially recognized as a federal holiday by President Abraham Lincoln.

While cakes, pies, and other desserts are a staple at Thanksgiving, historians believe a number of dishes were different during 17th-century celebrations, especially considering the fact that the Mayflower’s sugar supply had dissipated by November of 1621. According to History.com, it is believed that 90% of Americans eat turkey on Thanksgiving, while other typical dishes include stuffing, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, and pumpkin pie.

This Thanksgiving, the Macy’s Day Parade will welcome 2 to 3 million people along its 2.3-mile route. Unfortunately, the 16 giant character balloons that typically accompany the Macy’s Day Thanksgiving Parade may be missing due to wind conditions.

According to CNN, balloons cannot be flown at winds exceeding 23mph and gusts exceed 34mph. The National Weather Service is expecting winds of 22mph with wind gusts of 39mph.

