California Pizza Kitchen Veterans Day 2019: CPK Freebie

California Pizza Kitchen is offering specials on Veterans Day 2019 for those who have served their country.

According to Veterans Advantage, “You’ll get a free pizza, full-size salad, or pasta from the special Veterans Day Menu. Dine-in only.”

Confirms CPK, “This #VeteransDay (11/11), we invite all Veterans & Active Military to enjoy a free entrée* at their local CPK. Let your favorite Veteran or Active Military know in the comments below 🍕💛.”

On its website, California Pizza Kitchen gives more details. It turns out that there is a special Veterans Day menu. You can see it here. There are six pizzas to choose from, four salads, and three pastas. People need to be in uniform or show a military ID or other proof of service. No substitutions are allowed. You can find California Pizza Kitchen locations here.

Veterans Day 2019 falls on Monday, November 11, 2019. According to Federal Pay.org, Veterans Day is a national holiday. Veterans Day “is one of ten federal holidays recognized nationwide by the United States Government,” the site says.

Veterans Day has been a national holiday since 1926, and it always falls on November 11. As a result, banks are closed, and mail won’t be delivered on November 11. According to CNN, national parks are open on Veterans Day and you can enter without paying admission. You probably won’t find any federal governmental entity open on Veterans Day, although some state and local agencies may be open.

Veterans Day Was Originally Called Armistice Day

According to Syracuse.com, Veterans Day was originally called Armistice Day. The name Veterans Day came about in 1954, when President Dwight Eisenhower signed a bill changing the name. It was now designed to honor “all members of the U.S. armed services.” Originally, the holiday was in remembrance of World War I.

Other remembrances take place around the world that hold November 11th as a significant date. For example, according to Syracuse.com, Remembrance Day marks the end of World War, which concluded “on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918.” Remembrance Sunday is an event that celebrates Remembrance Day on the Sunday before the holiday. Here’s a photo from a London Remembrance Sunday event in 2019:

According to Military.com, the original holiday honored World War I veterans only but was later expanded to all people who have served in the U.S. armed forces. The original language said that Armistice Day was “dedicated to the cause of world peace and to be hereafter celebrated and known as ‘Armistice Day.'”

However, there would be more wars, sadly, and after World War II and the Korean War, there was a move to expand the day to honor all veterans.

