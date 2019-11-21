Tawasa Harris, Cam’ron’s Girlfriend, Dies at 44

Tawasa Harris, Cam’ron’s Girlfriend, Dies at 44

Camron girlfriend Tawasa Harris

Facebook/Tawasa Harris Tawasa Harris pictured on her Facebook page in 2018.

Tawasa Harris, Cam’ron’s girlfriend and mother to their child, Camron Giles Jr. Harris’ tragic death was confirmed in a heartbreaking Instagram post from a close friend. In it, Harris’ friend wrote, “I can’t believe I’m saying this my friend my sister my Old head my baby is Not….. I love u more then words!!! I learned so much from u!! GOD brought us back together because he knew how much we loved each other!! ”

On her Instagram bio, Harris described herself as the “Female version of a hustler” and “FASHION’KILLA.” Harris also posted a link to this video, showing her and Cam’ron cooking:

Cam’ron has not made a reference to Harris’ passing on his social media at the time of writing. Harris’ final Instagram post came on November 17:

A Eastside story: so the first week When I got to 7th grade, I seen this girl that I automatically loved. She was cute, had swag, and fly jewelry. I found out her name was Toy and she was a grade ahead of me. And she was tuff. I mean could beat up boys, take it to the guns etc. I was like… what kind of 8th grader is this?! 🤔.. Still I thought I would love for her to be my girlfriend. But I only had 2 pair of jeans, 3 shirts and 2 pair of sneakers. So that was a far fetched dream. But about 3 months into the school year she notice me and took a liking to me. For what?!.. I still don’t know🤷🏽‍♂️. Anyway. She became my girl. And she took care of me. Brought me clothes, sneakers, jewelry (Cuban links, gucci bracelets etc) and taught me how to have style. Being she lived on the eastside (of Harlem) I even moved to the eastside with my grandmom..so I could live close to her.. Fast forward.. When she became a junior in high school I noticed a big changed in her. She took school more serious and became a honor roll student. Went on to graduate from St. John’s, masters from Delaware st, and another masters back at St. John’s. And also the mother of my son.. We ended up breaking up when I turned about 26 (I think) because of my cheating, lying and trying to peruse a music career that she wanted nothing to do with. She wanted me to go to school and we live a family life. But she understood my vision but she wasn’t going to be a part of it. I just want to tell her thank you for having my back and being the disciplinary in our sons life. I didn’t have a father in my life so I could never tell my son no to anything. But because of her our son had 5 full academic scholarship offers.🙏🏾 and she hates social media. she’s doesn’t have a page etc. So I asked my son.. what kind of car u want for graduating? He said “dad I don’t want a car yet. After I get my associates degree then I’ll rock. But we should get mom a new car. She likes that new Range Rover velar.” I said “WORD!!” So that’s what we did.. But Toy you deserve to shine..at least for one day. Miss “respect my privacy”😂 Even though we haven’t been together in over a decade. Ur still my family.. love ya!

In June 2018, Cam’ron paid tribute to Harris with a touching message on Instagram. Cam’ron wrote that he first met Harris while the pair were in the 7th grade. Cam’ron said that when Harris got to high school “noticed a big change her.” Cam’ron wrote that Harris improved her grades and then went on to St. John’s University. From there, Harris attained a Master’s from Delaware State University and another Master’s from St. John’s University.

Cam’ron wrote that the couple broke up when he was 26 because of his “my cheating, lying and trying to peruse a music career that she wanted nothing to do with. She wanted me to go to school and we live a family life.” The rapper then credited Harris with ensuring that their son has “five full academic scholarships.”

Shortly after breaking up with Juju in 2017, Cam’ron told “The Breakfast Club” that he was dating the mother of his son. Cam’ron was quoted, via Bossip, of saying of the breakup, “Yeah but you know basically it was kinda mutual. For me it just wasn’t fun anymore, I met JuJu in 2002, she was my friend before we started being serious. That was my homegirl and everything was fun. Once Instagram came out, I”m the one promoting her on Instagram, marketing her, showing her body, showing how beautiful she is without being too distasteful about it—[but] basically, it stopped being fun.”

In January 2019, Cam’ron posted a video to his Instagram page showing him in London, England, with Harris in 2004.

