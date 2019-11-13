Carrie Underwood’s husband Mike Fisher Gives Glory to God for His Wife

Everyone should be so lucky to have a supportive partner in their lives. Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher are definitely setting the bar high for spouses everywhere. Ahead of Underwood’s 12th consecutive year hosting the Country Music Association Awards, Fisher posted a video to Instagram of his wife performing live in concert, accompanied by an absolutely gushing paragraph about how amazing she is.

“If I had a dollar every time someone on tour said, ‘I don’t know how she does it,’ I’d be rich,” writes Fisher. “I wish everyone could see how she does it!”

The former professional hockey player goes on to say that Underwood gets up a couple of times a night with their baby, Jacob, who was born in January; their older son, Isaiah, was born in March 2015. She then puts in a full day of work and fan appreciation.

“[She] wakes up and makes sure everyone is fed, then works out for 90 minutes (a workout much harder then mine), then gets ready for the show with soundcheck etc, then meets dozen of fans,then meets radio people and then goes out and sings her heart out for 2 hours, then gets on the bus and on to the next city for a repeat,” Fisher writes, “It really is amazing how she does it all.”

He also says that while she does work hard, Underwood also gives it up all up to God.

“God’s given her a crazy voice and determination (and energy) to be able to do what He’s called her to do! I love watching her do her thing and showing people the gift that God’s given her. He’s the only explanation to the question, “I don’t know how she does it.'”

He then ends the video with two Bible verses, Philippians 4:13, “For I can do everything through Christ, who gives me strength,” and Ephesians 3:20, “Now all glory to God, who is able, through his mighty power at work within us, to accomplish infinitely more than we might ask or think.”

For her part, Underwood is just as in awe of her husband as he is of her. For the anniversary of the day they met, she posted a sweet message to Fisher on her Instagram, writing, “Eleven years ago yesterday, I met the love of my life…patient, kind, the best dad, handsome, of course! Someone who accepts me and all my flaws…the same as me in many ways…opposite in some. But he is my match. The iron to sharpen me….tonight we celebrated at @delposto . A rare night out with amazing food and even more amazing company and conversation. Here’s to so many more years together. Love you, babe!”

Carrie Underwood takes the stage at the 53rd annual CMA Awards Wednesday (Nov. 13) at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC, where she’ll share hosting duties with Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire and perform alongside them in the opening number. She and Parton will also be performing Parton’s big hit, “I Will Always Love You.”

