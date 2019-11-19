What Time & Date Does ‘Castle Rock’ Season 2 Episode 7 Release on Hulu?

Fans of Castle Rock have loved the last couple episodes in Season 2, saying that these are among the best in the entire series to date. So you’ll likely want to watch Season 2 Episode 7 as soon as it releases so you aren’t spoiled on anything. Read on to find out what time the newest episode will be released on Hulu.

‘Castle Rock’ Season 2 Episode 7 Will Premiere Wednesday, November 20 or Late Night November 19, Depending on Your Time Zone

Castle Rock will be released Season 2 Episode 7 on Hulu at 12:00 a.m. Eastern on Wednesday, November 20. But the date it’s releasing depends on what time zone you’re in. That’s because if you’re west of the East Coast, you’ll technically be able to start watching the new episode on Tuesday night.

If you’re on the West Coast, you’ll get to watch Castle Rock starting at 9 p.m. Pacific on November 19, so you won’t have to stay up as late in your time zone. Central time zone viewers can catch the show starting at 11 p.m. Central on November 19.

This is the same time that Hulu typically releases its TV series, including its schedule for The Handmaid’s Tale.

In fact, all new episodes drop at this time. We’re expecting the season to have 10 episodes total, just like last season.

Season 2 Episode 7 is called “The Word.” Episode 8 is expected to be called “Dirty.” Descriptions are not yet available for these episodes as of the time of publication. But we do have a teaser to share:

We're taking you back 400 years, residents. A new episode of #CastleRock premieres Wednesday on @hulu. pic.twitter.com/5Y7h6xwfsg — 𝙲𝚊𝚜𝚝𝚕𝚎 𝚁𝚘𝚌𝚔 (@castlerockhulu) November 19, 2019

The highest-rated episode on IMDb so far for the series was Episode 5, called The Laughing Place. This episode has a 9.3 out of 10 rating on IMDb, which is quite impressive.

You might also be interested in knowing that Dusty Thomason, the executive producer of Castle Rock, will be on Reddit on November 20 for an AMA here. A post will go up on the Castle Rock subreddit at 1 p.m. Eastern on November 20 for people to post their questions for Thomason about the series.

Season 1 ended on a cliffhanger, but because Castle Rock is an anthology series like American Horror Story, it didn’t carry on the storyline from last season. It also has all new actors, even though it takes place in the same town. If you didn’t love Season 1, you might still enjoy Season 2. A lot of viewers are saying that they like Season 2 better than Season 1. If you haven’t had a chance to watch Season 1 yet, though, you should definitely give it a try. You can understand Season 2 just fine without seeing Season 1, but in my opinion, Season 1 was a really great story that you don’t want to miss out on.

Lizzy Caplan is in Season 2 playing a young Annie Wilkes from Misery. But this isn’t technically a prequel, since the dates and times are all off as compared to the book. Think of it more as a parallel universe where the same characters are living in a different period of time before the events of Misery.

You can watch Castle Rock on Hulu here.