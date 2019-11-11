Is Chase Open or Closed on Veterans Day 2019?

November 11 is Veterans Day in the United States. It is a federal holiday where citizens pay tribute to those who serve (and have served) their country in the United States Armed Forces. Since it its a federal holiday, there are many who curious as to whether Veterans Day affects banking hours. Is Chase open on Veterans Day? Are their banking hours different?

Chase is closed on November 11th. While most banks are closed, a few do choose to stay open, so it is best to check with your local branches to make sure. Online banking and ATMs will, of course, remain open, as always, though transactions like money transfers may not show up or become available until the next business day. According to Newsweek, the majority of branches will open again on November 12 at 9:00 a.m.

Chase observes several federal holidays. There are 11 different bank holidays that Chase closes its doors. These holidays include New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, President’s Day and Easter. Chase Bank is closed Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day and Veterans Day. The final bank holidays that Chase Bank observes are Thanksgiving and Christmas. The bank closes early on Christmas Eve.

According to Go Banking Rates, the other banks that are closed on Monday, November 11 include:

Ameris Bank

Bank of America

Bank of the West

BBVA Compass Bank

BB&T

BMO Harris

Chase Bank

Citibank

Comerica

Fifth Third Bank

FirstBank

First Citizens Bank

Great Western Bank

Huntington State Bank

KeyBank

M&T Bank

PNC Bank

Regions Bank

Santander Bank

U.S. Bank

Union Bank

Wells Fargo

Chase Is Closed for Other Holidays Like Independence Day & Memorial Day

Chase offers a number of special discounts and deals for veterans. Those who have served in the United States Armed Forces and wish to open a Chase Premier Plus Checking account will have no minimum balance requirement & no $25 Monthly Service Fee. All active, reserve or National Guard service members and veterans will receive:

No $25 Monthly Service Fee

No annual rent for 3″ x 5″ Safe Deposit Box or smaller (subject to availability, 20% discount on larger sizes)

No Chase fee on the first four non-Chase ATM transactions each statement period. Fees from the ATM owner still apply. A Foreign Exchange Rate Adjustment Fee from Chase may apply for ATM withdrawals in a currency other than U.S. dollars.

No fee for Counter Checks, Money Orders and Cashier’s Checks

No Monthly Service Fee on these accounts when linked:

Up to two additional personal Chase checking accounts (excluding Chase SapphireSM

Checking and Chase Private Client CheckingSM)

Chase personal savings account(s), (excluding Chase Private Client SavingsSM)

Chase Liquid® Card(s)

Chase also offers enhanced benefits for active National Guard servicemen and veterans. These benefits require direct deposit of military base pay. Chase Premier Plus Checking account will end if no direct deposit has been made within the last 180 days.

No Chase fee at non-Chase ATMs. Fees from the ATM owner still apply

No Chase fee on incoming or outgoing wire transfers

No Chase fee for Foreign Exchange Rate Adjustments on debit card purchases or ATM withdrawals using your Debit/ATM card in currencies other than U.S. dollars

