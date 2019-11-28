Is Cheesecake Factory Open or Closed on Thanksgiving 2019?

Cheesecake Factory is a popular spot for families and couples to attend on special occasions. As such, there are many patrons who may wonder whether the restaurant is open on Thanksgiving 2019? Is it closed? Does Cheesecake Factory offer any special Thanksgiving deals?

Unfortunately, most Cheesecake Factory locations will be closed on Thanksgiving 2019. It is one of only two holidays that the restaurant observes, with the other being Christmas Day. Read on for a full rundown of the Cheesecake Factory’s holiday schedule:

OPEN FOR BUSINESS

New Year’s Day

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day (MLK Day)

Valentine’s Day

Presidents Day

Mardi Gras

Fat Tuesday

St. Patrick’s Day

Good Friday

Easter Sunday

Easter Monday

Cinco de Mayo

Mother’s Day

Memorial Day

Father’s Day

Independence Day (4th of July)

Labor Day

Columbus Day

Halloween

Veterans Day

Black Friday

Cyber Monday

Christmas Eve

New Year’s Eve

CLOSED FOR BUSINESS

Thanksgiving

Christmas Day

That said, restaurants may operate on holiday schedules with reduced hours during ‘open’ holidays, and some locations will open late and/or close early. It’s still a good idea to check whether your nearest location is following similar hours before heading there to get a turkey dinner or whatever your favorite Cheesecake Factory meal may be.

You can check with your nearest location by going directly to the Cheesecake Factory website, which has a function that allows you to search for individual restaurants by zip code, city or state. Hours can vary by location.

Cheesecake Factory Is Offering Two Slices of Cheesecake with the Purchase of a Gift Card (Limited Time)

Despite being closed on Thanksgiving 2019, Cheesecake Factory is offering a gift card option for the holidays. You can either purchase an individual gift card or a bulk of card via their website. For the former, you can choose from “multiple designs or personalize with your own photo and message” and redeem them at any Cheesecake Factory location in the United States and Puerto Rico.

For a limited time only, Cheesecake Factory is offering two slices of free cheesecake with the purchase of gift card. The offer runs from November 29 to December 2, 2019, but the site reveals that it can also be redeemed in 2020. “Redeemable on a future visit 1/1/20 – 3/31/20 for one complimentary slice of cheesecake or layer cake,” the offer states. “One card per guest. Must be present to redeem. Valid in the United States and Puerto Rico only.”

Cheesecake Factory offers 30 different cheesecake flavors, including original, pineapple upside-down, fresh strawberry, Cinnabon cinnamon swirl, and Reese’s peanut butter chocolate. Click here for the full list of flavors, and individual photos of each. You can also click here for specialty desserts and ice cream.