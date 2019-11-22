Cheryl & Josh, Love After Lockup Update: Are They Still Together?

Cheryl and Josh, stars of the hit reality series Love After Lockup, met after Cheryl started working on a school report about serial killers and came across Josh’s picture in a Google image search. She sent Josh a letter and the two became penpals, quickly fell in love, and started making plans for a future together after Josh’s release.

The two have faced many issues throughout their time together on the show, including pushback from Cheryl’s family, who don’t believe she should be dating a convict. Josh was sent to prison for robbing a bank, and although Cheryl admitted that she finds his conviction a “turn on,” she was accused of trying to steal his mom’s boyfriend while they were together.

So where are Cheryl and Josh today? Are they still together, or have they gone their separate ways since filming wrapped up? Here’s what we know about the couple ahead of the season 2 finale, which airs tonight at 9/8c on WE tv (Warning: spoilers regarding Cheryl and Josh’s relationship ahead! Turn back now if you don’t want anything ruined for you):

Josh’s Mom Accused Cheryl of Trying to ‘Steal’ Her Boyfriend

Although things appeared hot and heavy between the reality stars on the show, the couple has also faced plenty of issues throughout the season. The couple had a hard time adapting to a relationship on the outside since Josh’s release, and the two often bickered about issues with their families. Cheryl’s sister didn’t think she should be with Josh, while Cheryl didn’t get along with Josh’s mother.

Josh’s mom wasn’t a fan of Cheryl herself, and she made it clear during an earlier episode that she wasn’t comfortable having Cheryl around because she was convinced Cheryl was trying to steal her boyfriend Kenny. “I’m really not comfortable with having Cheryl at my house,” his mom says in the clip. “I just don’t like her.”

Another clip shows Josh’s mother confronting Cheryl, who claims she is trying to ruin her relationship with Josh by accusing her of cheating on him. Josh’s mom shuts her down and says, “I didn’t say you were cheating on your man, I accused you of wanting to f–king screw my man.”

Cheryl & Josh Have Been Honoring Their Nondisclosure Agreements, but Don’t Appear to be Together Anymore

Although the couple has not publicly confirmed a split, Cheryl and Josh don’t appear to be together anymore, based on social media comments. The two have been honoring their nondisclosure agreements with the network and haven’t specifically noted that they are single, but the reality stars have had some intense fights in the comment section of Instagram posts, which leads us to believe they are no longer together.

Cheryl’s Instagram page shows no sign of a relationship with Josh, while screenshots have surfaced online of Josh getting cozy with a mystery woman, according to Soap Dirt. Josh also recently called Cheryl a “trash ass chick” and a “delusional psycho” after she accused him of having a borderline incestuous relationship with his mother in the comments of an Instagram post promoting the show.

“This Facebook talking sh-t thing isn’t my thing but how long do I got to hear about this trash ass chick talking and making up sh-t about my family? She’s delusional as f–k and a goddamn psycho. She doesn’t even make any f–king sense,” he wrote on Instagram. “You see how lame this chick is. All she does is talk and talk and talk. Making up weird sh-t.” You can read the full argument here.

Tune in tonight at 9/8c on WE tv to catch the season 2 finale of Love After Lockup and see how everything plays out for the reality couples. Also, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your Love After Lockup coverage and more entertainment news.

