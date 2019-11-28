Is Chick-fil-A Open or Closed on Thanksgiving 2019?

Is Chick-fil-A open or closed on Thanksgiving Day 2019? If you were hoping to get some chicken to go with those mashed potatoes (or turkey), you’re out of luck.

“Chick-fil-A restaurants are closed on Thanksgiving day,” Chick-fil-A’s press office told Heavy. The press office also sent Heavy a statement on its website.

“Happy Thanksgiving!” that statement reads. “If you’ve found this page, you’re probably wondering if we are open on Thanksgiving Day. We are not. We’re taking time this day to reflect on what we’re grateful for – our family, friends, Team Members and guests – and to enjoy our second favorite bird. We hope you have the chance to do the same.”

However, Chick-fil-A did have an option to order a tray in advance.

“Wanting to serve Chick-fil-A on Thanksgiving Day? Even though we are closed during the holiday, you can order a Chick-fil-A Catering tray in advance! Check out our catering page for menu items to serve as part of your celebration. Our top recommendations? Order a reheatable Chick-fil-A Nugget tray as an appetizer, grab a tray of delicious Chocolate Chunk Cookies as an alternative to pie or pick up Freshly-Brewed Iced Tea by the gallon for a beverage that pairs perfectly with Thanksgiving dishes,” Chick-fil-A advised.

This is not a major surprise. Chick-fil-A restaurants often close on holidays, especially religious holidays (of course, Thanksgiving is not one of them); for example, the restaurant chain was closed on Easter Sunday 2019. It’s not a given, though, that Chick-fil-A will be closed on every religious holiday. For example, Chick-fil-A was open on Good Friday.

Chick-fil-A Is Famously Closed on Sundays – All Sundays

Is there really anything better than a fall picnic in the park? pic.twitter.com/8E4sYc0VWR — Chick-fil-A, Inc. (@ChickfilA) November 2, 2018

Not being open on Sundays is unusual in the industry. The chain’s website explains the history of that decision; it dates back to the founder, Truett Cathy.

“Our founder, Truett Cathy, made the decision to close on Sundays in 1946 when he opened his first restaurant in Hapeville, Georgia. Having worked seven days a week in restaurants open 24 hours, Truett saw the importance of closing on Sundays so that he and his employees could set aside one day to rest and worship if they choose – a practice we uphold today,” the restaurant chain’s website explains. You can watch a video that explains that rationale here.

Chick-fil-A Isn’t Going to Be Open on Christmas Either

'Tis the season for holiday planning! The gift we all want this year? Together time! Share in the comments below how you hope to spend moments with loved ones this holiday season. raisingchampions19 on Instagram pic.twitter.com/Je0Jq7iWWM — Chick-fil-A, Inc. (@ChickfilA) November 8, 2019

Remember operating hours vary by restaurant, and you can find your local restaurant’s operating hours here. You can find the Chick-fil-A menu here.

By the way, Chick-fil-A is not open on Christmas Day or Christmas Eve, either. The website for Chick-fil-A explains, “Our restaurants will be closed on Christmas Day (December 25) as we enjoy the gift of time spent with friends and family—we hope you have the chance to do the same.”

Although it won’t be worth doing on Thanksgiving Day, in addition to providing store hours and addresses, Chick-fil-A’s website allows you to find out how many Chick-fil-A restaurants exist in a radius around a location that you choose. You can do that here.