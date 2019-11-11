Chick-fil-A on Veterans Day 2019: Free Meals in Some States

Yes, Chick-fil-A is open on Veterans Day 2019 because that day falls on a Monday, November 11, 2019. In addition, some of the fast-food chicken restaurant’s locations are offering a free meal for military veterans. The common offering: A free sandwich for those who have served in the military.

According to 11Alive, in the Atlanta, Georgia area, Chick-fil-A will be offering “free meals on Monday from 5-8 p.m. to any active military personnel, veterans with valid military identification and their immediate families.” The offer includes the following items, Chicken sandwich meal; Grilled chicken sandwich meal; 8-count chicken nuggets meal; 4-count chicken nuggets kids meal.

In Birmingham, Alabama, there is a similar deal. “Chick-fil-A restaurants in the Birmingham-area will offer a free Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich to all active military personnel and veterans from 10:30 a.m. until close on Monday, Nov. 11,” according to ABC 3340.

Some locations in New Jersey are also giving a free sandwich to military members. The same is true in Beckley, West Virginia. The Chick-fil-A in Oceanside, California is also offering the free sandwich special in recognition of those who have served in the military:

To all of those whose pleasure it is to serve us, we would love to serve you! This Veterans Day all active duty military and veterans can receive a FREE Original Chick-fil-A meal! Thank you to all who have served! 🗽 pic.twitter.com/rpldu1TPCR — CFA Oceanside (@cfa_oceanside) November 10, 2019

Because the main Chick-fil-A social media accounts and website aren’t touting the offer, it’s a good idea to contact your local Chick-fil-A franchise to make sure the deal is being offered there, however. You can find hours, contact information, and locations for Chick-fil-A restaurants here. You can put your location into the search bar at the top of the company’s website.

Military Benefits.info has a lengthy listing by state of other deals for veterans on Veterans Day.

Here’s what you need to know:

Chick-fil-A Has a Long Tradition of Supporting Veterans

Chick-fil-A has done other things to support veterans before. For example, in 2018, the company touted the fact that it was “named No. 2 on Indeed’s list of Top-Rated Workplaces as ranked by military veterans.”

Chick-fil-A founder Truett Cathy “was a World War II veteran himself, and the company is proud to count many veterans among the more than 120,000 Operators, Team Members, and staff who represent the brand nationwide,” the company wrote on its website, adding that, at a Veterans Honor Wall dedication at Chick-fil-A’s Support Center in Atlanta, Ga., President and COO Tim Tassopoulos called veteran appreciation “a part of Chick-fil-A’s DNA.”

“The company plans to continue its commitment to hiring and honoring veterans, recognizing the value in their unique skills and easing the transition to civilian life after service,” the company website says.

As most people know, Chick-fil-A is closed on Sundays. This doesn’t affect Veterans Day, of course, because that observance is on Monday. However, you might be curious about the reason for that. Many people know that it stems from religious beliefs, but it’s also the result of the founder’s own experiences working in restaurants.

“Our founder, Truett Cathy, made the decision to close on Sundays in 1946 when he opened his first restaurant in Hapeville, Georgia. Having worked seven days a week in restaurants open 24 hours, Truett saw the importance of closing on Sundays so that he and his employees could set aside one day to rest and worship if they choose – a practice we uphold today,” the website explains.