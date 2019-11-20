‘Christmas Cookie Matchup’: Learn About the Cast & Those Delicious Recipes

The sweetest reality show is now airing on Hallmark Drama, a third TV channel in the Hallmark lineup. The show is called Christmas Cookie Matchup and it’s Hallmark’s first reality baking competition.

How To Watch ‘Christmas Cookie Matchup’

Christmas Cookie Matchup premieres its second episode tonight, Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central on Hallmark Drama.

Yes, this channel is different from The Hallmark Channel or Hallmark Movies and Mysteries. Hallmark Drama is a third channel showing classic Hallmark Christmas movies, the Christmas Cookie Matchup reality competition, and Project Christmas Joy in December.

To find out what channel Hallmark Drama is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark Drama is on for you.

You can also visit Hallmark’s own channel locator here. If your location isn’t listed, then you can click here to make a channel request.

Hallmark Drama appears to also be available on Sling, Fubo TV, Philo, PlayStation Vue, and Frndly.

‘Christmas Cookie Matchup’ Cast of Judges

Here’s a look at the hosts and judges participating in Christmas Cookie Matchup.

Jack Wagner is perhaps best known for his role on When Calls the Heart and on the Hallmark Wedding March series. His many other credits include Ray Donovan, General Hospital, Melrose Place, The Bold and The Beautiful, Hot in Cleveland, Castle, Monk, and 16 movies of the week for which he was producer on several. Wagner was also featured in Season 14 of Dancing with the Stars.

Erin Krakow is best known for her role as Elizabeth Thornton on When Calls the Heart. Her many other credits include Army Wives, Guiding Light (Molly), Castle, NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS, Good Girls Revolt, Chance at Romance, A Cookie Cutter Christmas, and much more. She also starred in Marrying Father Christmas, a Hallmark favorite.

Kavan Smith is perhaps best known among Hallmark fans for his role as Leland on When Calls the Heart. He’s also appeared in numerous Hallmark movies, including The Perfect Bride series with WCTH costar Pascale Hutton. Smith also wrote tonight’s movie.

Smith’s many TV and movie credits include Destiny Ridge, Mission to Mars, Human Target, Smallville, Supernatural, The Outer Limits, Sanctuary, Battlestar Galactica, The 4400, Fairly Legal, Rogue, Stargate: Atlantis, Eureka (Deputy Andy), Mistresses (Ellis), Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency, and he’s well known for his role as Leland on When Calls the Heart.

Pascale Hutton is known for her starring role in Hallmark’s When Calls the Heart, which was just renewed for season six. Her other credits include Summer of Dreams, The Unspoken, Royal Pains (Nikki), Once Upon a Time (Princess Gerda), Recipe for Love, Arctic Air (Krista), Continuum (Alicia), Fringe (Sally), Sanctuary (Abby Corrigan), A Family Thanksgiving, Cats & Dogs, Rookie Blue, Supernatural (Lia), Flashipoint (Kira Marlowe), Intelligence (Julianna), Reaper, Traveler (Kim Doherty), The Dead Zone (Karen), Smallville (Raya/Karen), and more.

Paul Greene has starred in Do No Harm, Wicked Wicked Games, Freddie, CSI NY, Shark, The Wedding Bells, Eastwick, and more. He’s also been in many Hallmark movies and is a favorite on When Calls the Heart. In his spare time, he’s a pilot, musician, and photographer.

Chris McNally is well known right now for starring as Lucas in When Calls the Heart. He has a pretty impressive credits list before joining the show. His many credits include Altered Carbon (Sergei), The Sweetest Heart, Rocky Mountain Christmas, Freefall, Same Time Next Week, Hearts of Christmas, Lucifer, Falling Skies, Supernatural (Ty/Busboy), Theatrics, Big Boy, Coerced, Another Cinderella Story, and more. Another fun tidbit: McNally loves his dogs.

Kevin McGarry is known as the new mountie on When Calls the Heart. In January, he starred in Hallmark’s Winter Love Story. He also recently appeared in Winter Castle . His many previous credits include Man Seeking Woman, Heartland, Private Eyes, Open Heart, Murdoch Mysteries, Signed Sealed and Delivered, Being Erica, Turn the Beat Around, Fifth Sun, Love Bites, and more. He just starred on Christmas Scavenger Hunt too.

Andrea Brooks has been starring as Eve on Supergirl on The CW and as Faith Carter on When Calls the Heart. Her many other credits include Santa’s Boots (a 2018 Lifetime Christmas movie), The Sweetest Heart, A Harvest Wedding, Destination Wedding, Bates Motel, The Flash (also as Eve), A Wish for Christmas, UnREAL (Tanya), iZombie, Date with Love, The Bridge (Kristen Jones), The Acting Teacher, Til Death Do Us Part, Supernatural, Primeval, The Troop, Hellcats, and much more. She was recently in Jingle Around the Clock too.

Chadwick Boyd is a food media entrepreneur, according to his bio. He was selling brownies at the age of seven and now owns Chadwick Boyd Lifestyle. He focuses on modern home cooking and entertaining and is often on daytime TV.

Emily Hutchinson created the blog The Hutch Oven, according to her bio. She’s a self-taught baker and cookbook author who teaches on national television.

‘Christmas Cookie Matchup’ Cast of Bakers

There are six bakers in this year’s competition.

Anna is the granddaughter of a professional pastry chef. She experimented with recipes as a child to help her brother, who suffered from many chronic illnesses and allergies. She now has an allergy-friendly shop called To Your Health Bakery.

Monica worked in biochemistry at NASA for one of her first paying jobs. She has an MFA from the California Institute of the Arts and has two online shops: Pent Up Cookie Company and Mack and Jane.

Ricky enrolled in cake decorating classes at the age of 11 and fell in love. He’s now a Corporate Executive Chef at a number of hotels. He has even built a life-sized Gingerbread House. He’s also a chef consultant.

Laura has always loved being in the kitchen and being her mom’s “taste tester.” She has a degree in clothing design and designs menswear professionally. In her spare time, she has been perfecting her sugar cookie recipe and gives away her cookies to friends and loved ones.

Jodi has been baking professionally since she was 10. She owns Cake Chic Studio with her mother-in-law and is the executive pastry chef at Chateau Faire Le Pont Winery.

JC grew up in Kansas in a small farming town. His mom taught him to bake and told him “dessert is a must.” He’s famous in Kansas City for his desserts. He stayed home to care for his partner when he developed lymphoma and now he donates cookies to the community.

‘Christmas Cookie Matchup’ Recipes

If you’re like me and love Christmas cookies, then you may want to try some of the recipes yourself. To find the best recipes, you can visit Hallmark’s recipe listing at this link. They feature favorite recipes from each of the contestants.

These include:

Ricky’s Lemon Vanilla Sugar Cookies

Monica’s Hot Cocoa Cookies

Laura’s Favorite Sugar Cookies

JC’s Lemon Vanilla Sugar Cookies

Anna’s Gingerbread Cookies & Almond Cardamom Cookies

Jodi’s Sugar Cookies

Anna’s Apple Caramel Butterscotch Cookies

JC’s Peanut Butter Cookies

Laura’s White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cookies

Ricky’s Hide and Seek Raisin Cookies

Monica’s Shortbread Spiced Sugar Cookies

Jodi’s Chai Doodle