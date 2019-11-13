CMA Awards 2019 Performers & Presenters

Tonight is the 2019 CMA Awards, and the show will open with a sprawling, multi-part performance from host Carrie Underwood and special guest hosts Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton. The trio will sing a medley built around some legendary country songs, and they will be joined by an all-star roster. Read on for a complete rundown of the performers and presenters who will be taking the stage.

Underwood, McEntire and Parton won’t be the only artists performing during the opening medley. They will be joined by Tanya Tucker, Crystal Gayle, Martina McBride, Terri Clark, Sara Evans, Gretchen Wilson, Jennifer Nettles, and the Highwomen. The latter is a supergroup made up of Brandi Carlile, Amanda Shires, Natalie Hemby and Maren Morris.

Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton Will Perform the Show’s Opening Medley

Other artists performing tonight include Dierks Bentley with Chris Janson, John Osborne and Sheryl Crow, Brooks & Dunn with Brothers Osborne, Garth Brooks with Blake Shelton, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Lady Antebellum and Halsey, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Kacey Musgraves with Willie Nelson, Old Dominion, Parton with for KING & COUNTRY and Zach Williams, P!NK and Chris Stapleton, Thomas Rhett, and Keith Urban. Elsewhere, the CMA Awards will see Kelsea Ballerini, Lindsay Ell, Little Big Town, Maddie & Tae, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce and Runaway June team up for an all-star performance.

Many of tonight’s performers tonight are also nominees. In fact, Maren Morris is leading, with six nominations to her name. These nominations include Single of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, Musical Event of the Year and Music Video of the Year. Other performers who are nominated in major categories are Dierks Bentley (Single of the Year), Chris Stapleton (Male Vocalist of the Year) and Underwood (Entertainer of the Year).

Bobby Bones & Jim Gaffigan Are Among 2019’s Biggest Presenters

Underwood recently appeared on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where she discussed how excited she was to host the CMA Awards with McEntire and Parton. “I feel like women are the backbone of country music, when you think back to some of the greatest country artists of all time, like Dolly, Reba, Loretta, Patsy, Tammy — they don’t even need last names,” she told Colbert. “They were the ones that taught me how to sing, how to act, how to dress, how to be onstage, and they taught me that anything is possible. They’re why I do what I get to do. I’m glad we’re celebrating that, and hopefully we can keep that legacy going.”

International Business Times reports that the presenters lined up to appear at the event include Bobby Bones, Blanco Brown, Hannah Brown, Deana Carter, Kristin Chenoweth, Janie Fricke, Jim Gaffigan, Kathy Mattea, Martina McBride, Craig Morgan, Jennifer Nettles, Madelaine Petsch, Midland, J.B. Smoove, Pam Tillis, Morgan Wallen and Trisha Yearwood.