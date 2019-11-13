CMA Awards Hosts 2019: Who Is Hosting the Show Tonight?

The CMA awards are all about the ladies of country as two legends and one legend in the making host. Dolly Parton, Carrie Underwood, and Reba McEntire are the power trio taking over for the popular pair of Underwood and Brad Paisley. The later is not returning after more than a decade as part of the hosting team. For his part, Paisley has been supportive of the change. On Twitter, the singer posted that he “couldn’t wait” to watch them.

An all-female trio of hosts is more than just a coincidence. The ceremony promises a strong presence for women who make country one of the world’s most popular genres. In a nod to those who have come before and the future of country music, the award show is starting off with a powerful performance. The three hosts are set to join other artists in a medley that covers classics as well as current hits. The Highwomen, Tanya Tucker, Gretchen Wilson, Martina McBride, Jennifer Nettles, Terri Clark, Sara Evans, and Crystal Gayle are all scheduled to be part of this special event. The organizers are keeping quiet on the possibility of a few surprise guests.

Carrie Underwood Is Ready for the Big Event

Carrie Underwood is excited about the new direction of the CMAs. During an interview with The Boot, she said, “The whole tone this year is obviously taking a look at women in country music. I love the fact that there’s a theme happening. I hope that’s kind of something that maybe we adopt for future CMAs.” The singer also took to social media in praise of her iconic co-hosts. Among her comments, Underwood wrote she was “honored” to be on a hosting team with Parton and McEntire.

Dolly Parton Brings Decades of Country Music Nostalgia to the Event

Dolly Parton is celebrating decades in the music industry and the honor is further cementing her place in country royalty. “We’re just trying to worry about getting the right clothes and coordinating our make up and our hair. All the girly things,” Parton said of her preparations for the big night. The usual Parton humor came out during an interview about her new role at the CMAs. “See, that’s the trouble with doing a show with all girls. You wouldn’t believe the chaos backstage,” the singer joked.

Reba McEntire Is More Than Prepared for Her Role

Reba McEntire has been no stranger to TV. For years, the country singer starred in her own series. It was not much of a departure for the multi-talented performer. She’s also not so unfamiliar with hosting a live event. She has been the host of the ACM awards, which also airs live. McEntire also boasts numerous CMA awards, including Entertainer of the Year. Still, her most famous moment might have been that legendary red dress she wore during a 1993 award performance. It showed far more than McEntire’s fans and fellow performers had bargained for, with a plunging neckline and see through materials in certain places. She looked back fondly on the moment. “When I put it on in the dressing room at the Grand Ole Opry for the show, I thought, ‘Maybe it’s just the lighting in here.’ And when I walked out on the stage, I heard the audience go ‘Oooooh!’ And I thought, ‘Dang, I look good’,”McEntire told People.