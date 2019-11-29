Costco & BJ’s Wholesale Black Friday 2019 Deals

Black Friday has arrived, and with it a flurry of deals and discounts. With that in mind, we’ve provided a rundown of the top Black Friday deals available at Costco and BJ’s Wholesale Club. We are also provided tips on upcoming doorbuster deals for both chains.

Costco is offering a wide array of deals starting on Thanksgiving Day, November 28. BestBlackFriday.com has shared a 32-page booklet of Costco deals, which is broken down into three sections: online and warehouse savings from November 7th through the 21st, savings from November 22nd through December 2nd, and savings starting November 29th.

These sections offer discounts on a variety of items, including TVs, fitness trackers, smartwatches, smartphones, and computers. Some of these electronics are discounted by a minor percentage only, but it stands to reason that the quality of these products makes the discount worthwhile.

Costco’s TV Selection Includes These Black Friday Deals:

LG 65-inch C9 4K UHD OLED TV – $2,049.99 (valid through 12/2)

LG 65-inch B9 4K UHD OLED TV – $1,799.99 (valid through 11/17)

Vizio 75-inch Class 4K UHD LED LCD TV – $1,599.99

Vizio 70-inch Class 4K UHD LED LCD TV – $699.99

LG 86-inch Class 4K UHD LED LCD TV – $1,949.99 (valid through 12/2)

LG 77-inch Class 4K UHD OLED TV – $4,939.99 (valid through 12/2)

LG 55-inch Class C9 Series – 4K UHD OLED TV – $1,449.99 (valid until 12/2)

Samsung 65-inch Class 4K UHD LED LCD TV – $779.99 (valid through 12/2)

Samsung 58-inch Class 6 Series – 4K UHD LED LCD TV – $379.99 (valid through 12/2)

Samsung 65-inch Class Q7D Series – 4K UHD QLED LCD TV – $1,199.99

Samsung 55-inch Class Q6D Series – 4K UHD QLED LCD TV – $699.99

Other Costco Black Friday Deals:

Dell XPS 13″ Touchscreen Laptop – This Dell product is usually $1,849.99, but you can get up to $450 off if you order it online on Black Friday

FitBit Versa 2 Bundle – The FitBit watch is usually $190, but Costco is offering a bundle that knocks $50 off the total price and comes with an extra band.

XBox One S 1TB -This console was previously on sale for $250, but has since dropped another $50. It includes a second controller (a $60 value) and a three-month Game Pass Ultimate subscription (a $45 value). It does not come with any games, however.

BJ’s Wholesale Club offers a similarly wide range of deals. BestBlackFriday.com states that the BJ’s doorbusters will start on Thanksgiving Day and continue until December 2. Like Costco, BJs deals are broken into different sections, but theirs are marked by when the deals officially go live.

BJ’s Wholesale Club offers discounts on various furniture, clothing and electronics. The bulk of the better discounts appear to be for the latter. Some of these deals include a 65” Samsung 4K UHD Smart TV, which has been slashed by $320, and a Samsung Harman Kardon 5.1 Soundbar, which is currently $269. They are also offering $20 off select titles for Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch games.

BJ’s offers free shipping on all orders over $75, so if you don’t have a BJ’s location near you, you can still benefit from their deals by shopping online. BJ’s is also offering a free $250 gift card to any shopper that switches from their current phone carrier to AT&T.