Costco & BJ’s Wholesale on Veterans Day 2019

If you’re looking to shop at Costco or BJ’s Wholesale Club on Veterans Day, then you’re in luck. Both stores are open today. Read on for more details.

Costco Is Open Normal Hours & Has a Miltary Membership

Costco is open for its normal business hours on Veterans Day today. A representative of Flemington, New Jersey’s store told Heavy that Costco is running different sales today, but nothing specific to Veterans Day.

The only holidays where Costco Business Centers are closed New Year’s, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving, and Christmas. As for Costco’s Warehouses, they are closed on New Year’s, Easter, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving, and Christmas. So both the Business Centers and the Warehouses are open on Veterans Day.

Costco also provided an exclusive offer for members of the military, where they received over $60 in savings. But active duty and veterans do not have free or discounted membership opportunities at Costco.

To get the $60 in savings, go here and scroll down to the Military Membership Promotion. Or go to the link directly here. Active and retired military, their spouses and dependents are eligible.

BJ’s Warehouse Is Open Normal Hours & Has Military Discounts All Year

BJ’s is typically only closed on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas. For their 2019 holiday hours, BJ’s posted that they will be closed Thanksgiving and starting December 1 they may have longer hours for the holidays. But for Veterans Day, hours are normal.

BJ’s offers military discounts for active duty and veterans all year round, not just on Veterans Day. Active duty and retired veterans can get reduced-price memberships to BJ’s Wholesale. You’ll just need a military ID, a leave and earnings statement, or a discharge from active duty form. The Military Membership has the same privileges as the Inner Circle Membership.

The History of Veterans Day

Veterans Day is a holiday that celebrates the anniversary of the end of World War I (on November 11). The holiday was originally called Armistice Day, but it was replaced by Veterans Day in 1954. Today, it honors all veterans who have served in the U.S. military.

On November 11, 1918, World War I was officially ended. On November 11, 1919, President Woodrow Wilson issued the following message about Armistice Day:

A year ago today our enemies laid down their arms in accordance with an armistice which rendered them impotent to renew hostilities, and gave to the world an assured opportunity to reconstruct its shattered order and to work out in peace a new and juster set of international relations. The soldiers and people of the European Allies had fought and endured for more than four years to uphold the barrier of civilization against the aggressions of armed force. We ourselves had been in the conflict something more than a year and a half. With splendid forgetfulness of mere personal concerns, we remodeled our industries, concentrated our financial resources, increased our agricultural output, and assembled a great army, so that at the last our power was a decisive factor in the victory. We were able to bring the vast resources, material and moral, of a great and free people to the assistance of our associates in Europe who had suffered and sacrificed without limit in the cause for which we fought. Out of this victory there arose new possibilities of political freedom and economic concert. The war showed us the strength of great nations acting together for high purposes, and the victory of arms foretells the enduring conquests which can be made in peace when nations act justly and in furtherance of the common interests of men. To us in America the reflections of Armistice Day will be filled with solemn pride in the heroism of those who died in the country’s service, and with gratitude for the victory, both because of the thing from which it has freed us and because of the opportunity it has given America to show her sympathy with peace and justice in the councils of nations.”

In 1938, November 11 was officially dedicated as Armistice Day to celebrate World War I veterans, Military.com shared. But then in 1954, after World War II and the Korean War, Congress changed the holiday to Veterans Day to honor all veterans of wars, including World War I. Veterans Day is still celebrated on November 11, but if it falls on a weekend then it is officially observed either the Friday before (if it’s on a Saturday) or the Monday after (if it’s on a Sunday), allowing federal employees to still have a day off.