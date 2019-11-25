Could Ally Brooke Win ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Tonight?

Ally Brooke is a favorite heading into the season 28 finale of Dancing with the Stars. The singer and Fifth Harmony member has been dazzling fans with her athletic moves, and there are many who believe that she could win the whole competition. Read on for a rundown of Brooke’s chances, and how she feels heading into the finale.

Brooke and partner Sasha Farber have been the most consistent duo of the season. They have received excellent scores each episode, including a handful of perfect 30/30 scores from the judges. In terms of natural ability, Brooke has proven to be one of the show’s most impressive celebrities. The only contestant who matched her throughout was James Van Der Beek, who was eliminated during last week’s episode. With him gone, Brooke has an advantage over the other finalists.

Brooke Has Predicted 9/2 Odds of Winning ‘DWTS’ Season 28

Gold Derby took a poll to see who fans believe will win season 28, and Brooke placed second behind Hannah Brown. Brown has 63/100 odds of winning, while the site places Brooke at 9/2. Brooke talked with Good Morning America about her time on the show, and how she’s been able to grow. “I honestly was surprised in my journey and how well I’ve actually done the past few weeks because I didn’t come in as a trained dancer with an intense background,” she explained. “I mentioned on the show that I got made fun of a lot for my dancing, so clearly, I was not the best dancer.”

“At first I had a bumpy start in the competition, and then I started getting better… Just the transformation of the skill as each week goes on,” Brooked added. “My body has felt so much stronger and better than ever. I started this competition with little confidence in my dancing because when you get made fun of for something for so long, literally years, it really just completely takes a toll on your confidence. And it did on mine.”

Brooke Has Been the Most Consistent Dancer Throughout the Season

As far as her chances of winning are concerned, Brooke said that it will come down to the fans at home. “The audience, America, they have been so kind and lovely to me as far as comments and online,” she revealed. “People are coming up to me almost every day just saying how much they’ve loved my dancing, how much they’ve enjoyed it and how much I’ve inspired them, and that is such a gift that I cannot even describe.”

“That is what really inspired me and motivated me and helped my confidence so much, just knowing that all my hard work is paying off and that people actually love it is beautiful,” Brooke added. “I feel my body getting so much stronger, my endurance is better, and I’m always wanting to push myself and having so much fun doing it.”

So does Brooke have a good chance of winning? We’d say yes. While Brown may have the edge in fan voting, Brooke has the talent and the consistency to pull ahead and overtake her competitors.