Is Cumberland Farms Open on Thanksgiving 2019?

Thanksgiving is here, and if you’re looking to grab a last-minute item for your Thanksgiving meal, you may be in luck.

Cumberland Farms will be open this Thanksgiving holiday. On top of that, from 12:00am to 11:59pm, customers can stop by Cumberland Farms locations across the Northeast and Florida for a FREE cup of coffee in any size. Choose from a Farmhouse Blend or Bold coffee hot or iced. You can also add flavor pumps at no extra cost.

History of Cumberland Farms

Cumberland Farms was open in 1957 in Bellingham, Massachusetts. Three years later, Cumberland Farms “milk stores” opened in multiple locations across the northeast. From then on, they grew their range of products to include beverages, health, and cosmetics.

As the company’s website points out, Cumberland Farms grew to become New England’s first true convenience store. In the 1980s, petroleum suppliers offered their supplies at the lowest possible prices. Today, over 560 Cumberland Farms operate across 8 states, including Connecticut, Florida, New York, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Vermont.

What Stores Are Open on Thanksgiving 2019?

If you’re looking for other ingredients that Cumberland Farms may not offer, you should know that a number of stores are planning on staying open on Thanksgiving, including Balducci’s, Freshmarket, and Kroger.

Safeway will also be open on Thanksgiving but will close at 7 pm. And keep in mind that Walmart’s Black Friday event will start at 6pm.

Whole Foods chains plan on staying open, but hours will vary based on location. That being said, a number of stores are also going to be closed, including Aldi, BJs, Costco, and Trader Joe’s.

History of Thanksgiving

It is believed that the first Thanksgiving feast between the Plymouth colonists and Wampanoag Indians was celebrated in 1621. The festival lasted three days, but little else is known about the celebration. According to History.com, a majority of what we know about the first Thanksgiving comes from Pilgrim chronicler Edward Winslow, who wrote, “Our harvest being gotten in, our governor sent four men on fowling, that so we might after a special manner rejoice together, after we had gathered the fruits of our labors; they four in one day killed as much fowl, as with a little help beside, served the Company almost a week, at which time amongst other Recreations, we exercised our Arms, many of the Indians coming amongst us, and amongst the rest their greatest king Massasoit, with some ninety men, whom for three days we entertained and feasted, and they went out and killed five Deer, which they brought to the Plantation and bestowed on our Governor, and upon the Captain and others. And although it be not always so plentiful, as it was at this time with us, yet by the goodness of God, we are so far from want, that we often wish you partakers of our plenty.”

This year, a staple in the Thanksgiving tradition– the 16 character balloons that typically sail the skies in the Macy’s Day Parade– may not be flying due to windy conditions. According to CNN, the balloons cannot be flown in winds that exceed 23 mph and gusts exceeding 34mph. The National Weather Service is predicting winds of 22mph and gusts of 39mph.

CNN goes on to say that the call will likely not be made until Thursday.

READ NEXT: How to Brine a Turkey for Thanksgiving 2019