‘Rick and Morty’: Dan Harmon’s New Harmonious Vanity Card Shows He’s Happy Now

There’s one change to Rick and Morty Season 4 that you might have missed if you weren’t watching closely. Dan Harmon has a new Harmonious Claptrap title card at the end of the episode, and it looks like he’s a lot happier now.

His ‘Harmonious Claptrap’ Vanity Cards Have Changed Over Time

The title cards have been a biography of sorts, showing the different stages he’s gone through in his life. When he was happily married during Seasons 1 and 2, his title card looked like this.

Then after his divorce, Rick and Morty fans were saddened to see how sad Harmon’s title card looked like after each episode in Season 3.

But now that Season 4 is here, Harmon’s title card appears to be happy again.

Dan Harmon and Cody Heller started dating in 2016.

She made her first appearance on Harmontown in late 2018. Here’s a cute post that Dan Harmon made about her in December 2018 on Instagram.

He wrote: “When I was a little boy, and people would ask what I wanted to be when I grew up, I knew the ‘masculine’ answer was ‘TV writer’, but in my private, secret dreams, I was always a handsome prince being rescued by a lady knight in shining but flexible armor with tastefully visible breast protrusions worked into the design of the chest plate. While I hope to continue setting a positive example for young men through my TV shows, books and colognes, I am also very happy to say: the fairy tale is real, boys.”

On Reddit, Rick and Morty fans have been ecstatic about Harmon’s new vanity card, saying they’re really happy that he’s so happy now.

Meanwhile, Justin Roiland’s vanity card has always just been really funny.

Roiland’s card reads: “Check out my solo vanity card!” He has comments on it like “Solo Vanity Card Productions!” and “Solo Vanity Card!,” “Home Made Vanity Card!,” “Can you imagine?” It’s really funny if you take the time to read it closely.

After tonight, here’s the schedule that we’re looking at for the next three episodes of 2019.

Season 4 Episode 3: November 24 – One Crew over the Crewcoo’s Morty

“Lots of twists and turns this time Broh. Wear your helmets.”

Season 4 Episode 4: December 1 – Claw and Hoarder: Special Ricktim’s Morty

“Morty gets a dragon in this one broh. It’s a wild ride broh.”

Season 4 Episode 5: December 8 – Rattlestar Ricklactica

“Lots of things in space broh. Snakes and sharp stuff. Watch this broh.”

There will be a total of 10 episodes this season and the last five will likely air sometime in 2020 after the holidays.