How the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ 2019 Judges Score Performances

The Dancing With the Stars season 28 finale airs tonight, November 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT. The finale will feature four remaining couples still vying for the esteemed Mirror Ball Trophy, as well as a grand prize of $345,000. The finalists include Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko; Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson; Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber; and Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten.

The official description of the finale reads, “It all comes down to this as four celebrity and pro-dancer couples return to the ballroom to compete and win the Mirrorball trophy on the 11th and final week of the 2019 season of Dancing with the Stars.”

With the finals drawing closer, fans might be wondering how the judges score the performances, and what scale is used to determine who makes it to the end. How did the four remaining couples make it to the finals? Here’s what we know about the DWTS scoring:

The Scoring is Based on a 30 Point Scale, With Each Judge Allotting up to 10 Points

Each judge gives a numeric score from 1 to 10, for a total score of 3 to 30 for each couple’s performance. This has been the most common way of scoring since the show first premiered; however, the scoring was altered for the “all-star” season 15, during which judges could give scores at 1/2-point intervals from 0.5 to 10, for a total score of 1.5 to 30.

Viewer and/or public voting is conducted via a toll-free number, the ABC website, text messages and Facebook; fans can vote during and immediately after each performance, and can submit up to 10 votes per couple, per voting method, which means viewers can have up to 20 possible votes each night.

During the show, the live vote, which includes the ABC website, the ABC app, and SMS/text messaging, gets combined with the judges’ scores and is tallied in real-time, with the bottom two couples revealed at the end of the episode. The voting rules changed this season to allow the judges to decide which celebrity couple remains in the competition and which couple goes home.

James Van Der Beek Was Eliminated Last Week After Announcing His Wife Had Miscarried

James Van Der Beek was eliminated last week, shortly after he tearfully announced on the show that his wife, Kimberly, had miscarried over the weekend.

“It’s every expectant parent’s worst nightmare. We lost the baby,” an emotional Van Der Beek said in his video opening before his second dance. “The little soul we expected to welcome into our family took the shortcut to whatever lies beyond.”

DWTS judge Carrie Ann Inaba said she felt sick after Van Der Beek’s elimination. “As a human being, what he and his wife, Kimberly, suffered is heartbreaking, and I have so much sadness in my heart for them, and my prayers are with them,” she said on Tuesday’s The Talk. “But you know, this is when it’s really hard. As a judge, I have to judge the dance… We get to know them, and they become family, and their pain is my pain… I have to judge what’s happening on the dance floor. … I went home, and I vomited.”

