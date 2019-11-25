‘Dancing With the Stars’ Cast 2019: Meet the Finalists & Their Partners

Dancing With the Stars 2019 is coming to a close. Get the latest info on the cast of pros and their celebrity partners, who head into the DWTS finale.

Over the course of the season, there have been fan-favorite cast members who have overcome their low scores with a strong fanbase. Sean Spicer was the underdog of the season, powering through each week with little dancing talent but high votes.

There have also been surprises this season, the biggest happening in the semifinals with the shocking elimination of James Van Der Beek. Van Der Beek had been a frontrunner this season and suffered a public heartbreak last week when his wife had a devastating miscarriage. He fought through the pain and carried on with two great performances. Unfortunately, the judges had some critiques that brought down his scores slightly. But, the slight change in scores was enough to bring his time on the show to an end.

Van Der Beek’s fellow celebrities and their partners appeared shocked by the news, which goes to show you that anything can happen on a live show. Anyone can be sent home.

This means that it’s anyone’s game on the season 28 finale of DWTS. Read on below for a rundown on each of the remaining finalists and their pros.

Each of the remaining finalists are performing two dances for voters on tonight live. And, each of them has had great moments on the show this season. Each has received 10’s on the show for their scores and are definite contenders.

Ally Brooke

Kel Mitchell

Brooke has excelled in the competition this season, but she hasn’t always had the votes. Last week was a prime example. It was down to Brooke and frontrunner Van Der Beek, so surely it was a surprise when Van Der Beek was eliminated. Brooke broke down crying and pleaded with host Tom Bergeron for Van Der Beek to take her place in the finale. Brooke is known from the music group Fifth Harmony and she has said on the show that she hopes to inspire people at home to step outside of their comfort zone. Brooke is paired with Sasha Farber this season.

Lauren Alaina

Do you remember All That or Kenan and Kel? Well, the maker of “the good burger” has truly evolved with his dancing in the ballroom each week on DWTS. Kel Mitchell said on GMA that his wife has been helping him and was very excited to hear he was going to be on the show. Mitchell started off as a good dancer on the show and has become one of the contestants to beat, opposite pro dancer Witney Carson.

Hannah Brown

Singer Lauren Alaina has been paired with Gleb Savchenko this season and she has greatly improved over the course of the season. She isn’t the best dancer in the competition, but she has definitely had her moments. Alaina has overcome some emotional moments on the show, from death to family tragedy, to a breakup. Alaina revealed that she had just gotten out of a relationship when she started Dancing With the Stars, which helped her get through it.

Hannah Brown was the first contestant to be revealed as being part of the show before it started this season. She started out as a top contender, but she started slipping on the leader board in recent weeks. She has since come up a bit. Brown is talented on the dance floor and has a background in dancing, which has probably helped her. For weeks there has been speculation that she and her dance partner Alan Bersten were dating, but no relationship has been confirmed. Last week, Brown and DWTS judge Carrie Ann Inaba had an emotional confrontation, as Brown was not dealing with criticism well. Inaba felt hurt that Brown would be offended by her critiques and ultimately, Brown apologized for taking her emotions out on the judge.

