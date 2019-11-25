Dancing With the Stars Finale Time & Channel 2019

The Dancing With the Stars season 28 finale airs tonight, November 25, at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT on ABC. The official description of the finale reads, “It all comes down to this as four celebrity and pro-dancer couples return to the ballroom to compete and win the Mirrorball trophy on the 11th and final week of the 2019 season of Dancing with the Stars.”

The remaining couples will each perform two dances, and many of the fan-favorite castoffs from earlier in the season will likely reappear to celebrate the finale. While ABC has yet to announce which celebs will appear, some of the celebrities eliminated earlier include Lamar Odom, Ray Lewis, Kate Flannery, Sean Spicer and James Van Der Beek, among many others.

Here’s what you need to know about the DWTS 2019 finale:

There Are Four Finalists Competing for the Mirror Ball Trophy Tonight

The finale features contestants from the reality competition returning for a dance to join in the celebrations of the finale, but the episode will ultimately culminate with a big showdown, as viewers and judges alike hand down their verdicts on each of the remaining couples.

There are four couples competing for the coveted Mirror Ball Trophy tonight: country singer Lauren Alaina with pro partner Gleb Savchenko; actor and comedian Kel Mitchell and dancer Witney Carson; pop star Ally Brooke and pro dancer Sasha Farber; and Bachelorette star Hannah Brown and partner Alan Bersten.

The finale kicks off with each of the pairs performing an opening number to “Last Dance” by Donna Summer, followed by two rounds of dancing where each of the remaining couples repeat a performance from earlier in the season, as well as a freestyle routine, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Here’s What Each of the Couples Will Perform

The finale will last for two hours and features live entertainment from Pitbull, Ne-Yo and Cher respectively. Cher will perform her classic “The Beat Goes On,” while Pitbull and NE-YO will perform “3 to Tango” and “Me Quedaré Contigo.”

Here’s what each of the couples will be dancing to tonight, according to Us Weekly:

Mitchell and Carson will be doing a jazz routine to “We’re All in This Together” by the High School Musical cast then a freestyle to “Jump” by Kris Kross

Brown and Bersten will be performing a Viennese waltz to “Lover” by Taylor Swift, as well as a freestyle to a medley of “Girl on Fire” by Alicia Keys and “Hollaback Girl” by Gwen Stefani

Alaina and Savchenko will dance the foxtrot to “Jolene” by Dolly Parton, followed by a freestyle to “Country Girl” by Luke Bryan

Brooke and Farber will perform a jive to “Proud Mary” by Tina Turner, followed by a freestyle to “Conga” by Gloria Estefan and Miami Sound Machine.

“The four finalists are pretty incredible performers,” judge Carrie Ann Inaba told USA Today. “This finale will be very close.”

Tune in tonight at 8 p.m. ET to catch the season 28 finale of Dancing With the Stars. In the meantime, check out this author’s profile for more entertainment news and TV coverage.

READ NEXT: Robert’s Son’s Grandmother is Porn Star Diamond Foxxx on 90 Day Fiancé

