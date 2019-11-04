‘Dancing With the Stars’ 2019 Remaining Cast & Week 8 Spoilers

It’s week 8 for season 28 of Dancing With the Stars and there are 7 contestants left in the competition. Last week was Halloween Night and Karamo Brown was sent home, along with his pro partner Jenna Johnson. And tonight, at least one more couple will be eliminated.

DWTS Season 28 Performance Spoilers Tonight

Tonight’s show is the “Dance-Off” episode and ABC has released information about what to expect. The official ABC description of tonight’s show reads, ‘After a first-round dance to a style they have not performed before, the second round is the Dance-Off challenge. Two at a time, couples face off against one other on the ballroom floor as they dance head-to-head in the same style at the same time (Cha Cha, Jive or Salsa). The winners of each of the three dance-offs will be selected by the judges, and the winning couple from each dance-off will receive two bonus points added to their judges’ totals for the night. One couple will be granted dance-off immunity based on the leaderboard from the previous week and will not have to participate, receiving two bonus points as part of their immunity. Vying for America’s vote, each couple will dance to a variety of songs including Elle King’s “American Girl,” Linda Ronstadt’s “Heat Wave,” Styx’s “Come Sail Away,” John Legend’s “All of Me” and Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believing,” among others. In addition, the dance-off songs include Gloria Estefan & Miami Sound Machine’s “Rhythm is Going to Get You,” C+C Music Factory’s “Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)” and Queen’s “Don’t Stop Me Now.”’

As for which couples are performing which dance styles, here is the list of performances:

Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko will perform one of the Jive dances tonight.

Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten are dancing the Quickstep.

Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber will dance a Jazz Charleston routine.

Actress Kate Flannery and Pasha Pashkov are dancing the Jive.

Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson will perform a Salsa routine.

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer and Lindsay Arnold are dancing a Jive.

James Van Der Beek and Emma Slater will perform the only Contemporary routine of the night.

DWTS Season 28 Scores From Last Week

The scores from last week include:

Kate Flannery and Pasha Pashkov – 24 out of 30

Sean Spicer and Lindsay Arnold – 18 out of 30

Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber – 27 out of 30

Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko – 27 out of 30

Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson – 27 out of 30

Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten – 25 out of 30

James Van Der Beek and Emma Slater – 27 out of 30

Then it was time for the team dances and Team Trick was up first. This team was made up of stars James Van Der Beek, Ally Brooke, Lauren Alaina, and Hannah Brown. For their performance, the group danced to “Somebody’s Watching Me”. The judges gushed over the performance and they were filled with compliments. For the team’s overall score, they earned a 27 out of 30 to add to their individual scores.

Team Trick danced to the song “Sweet Dreams” by Beyonce and the team was made up of Kel Mitchell, Sean Spicer, Karamo Brown, and Kate Flannery. Brown ended up eliminated at the end of the episode. One of Team Trick’s biggest challenges was synchronicity. This team struggled a little more on the dance floor. Judge Bruno Tonioli said the steps weren’t always “on time”, but it was very entertaining. Their overall score was a 24 out of 30, which was added to each of their scores for the night.

