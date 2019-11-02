Will Darcey Silva be on the Next Season of 90 Day Fiancé?

According to TV Season Spoilers, Darcey might actually be filming yet another season of 90 Day Fiancé with a new man. A Reddit user named Meeamii claimed the reality star was dating somebody new in early October. The user wrote, “Boyfriend works in Williamsburg at a rooftop bar called west life. He also sent me a pic of her Louis Vuitton ;) hehe,” and added that the man looks like a “skinnier version of Tom.”

Comments on the Reddit thread lit up with speculation about Darcey’s new mystery beau. One user named Rogue Texan wrote, “Ugh, I can’t tell whether this is all staged and she likes to make money off of acting desperate and batshit insane, or if she really is like that. Judging by her new face though, I’d think the latter is more likely.”

Another user wrote, “So does this mean ANOTHER season with this relationship train wreck? I don’t know if I’ll be able to handle it. Okay, I will. Watching Darcey has made me more dramatic.”

Photos of Darcey Filming With The TLC Crew Leaked Online

Frauded by TLC recently uploaded a photo of Darcey filming in New York with a TLC crew. The photo, which can be viewed above, reads “Darcy [sic] spotted filming in NYC. No man in sight. Is she crying in that first picture?” followed by a series of 90 Day Fiancé hashtags.

According to Soap Dirt, Darcey is one of the highest compensated cast members featured on the franchise. She’s such a big draw for the network that she even has her own production assistant, so it would make sense for the network to bring her back again for another season. The reality star has featured on several spinoffs of the show in the past, including 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk with her twin sister Stacey.

Although the photo is far from proof that the reality star is filming a new season of the show, it does raise the question of what she is filming, and if it is 90 Day Fiancé, whether or not she’s with a new man. You can read more about that below.

Some Believe The ‘New Man’ is Actually Tom & The Two Are Back Together

Neither TLC nor Darcey herself has confirmed this news, so it remains speculation at this time. However, some of the Reddit commenters believe the “new man” might actually be Tom, and that the two got back together and are filming another season.

A user named TStorms3 wrote, “That’s totally Tom. You can tell because he’s got that weird muffin poof hair on top.” Tuff_Wizardess, another Reddit user, wrote, “Is that Tom? I thought he might be in NYC. He was traveling somewhere on Delta yesterday or the day before … Update: It has to be Tom. In his Instagram he’s wearing a suit at a bar and that was like 2 hours ago! Super stoked for more Darcey!”

Although this has again not been verified, it would make some sense, considering Tom has been updating fans with pictures of his recent weight loss, and Reddit user Meeamii did claim that Darcey’s mystery man looks a lot like a skinnier version of Tom.

However, we want to emphasize that Darcey has not confirmed a new season of the show, nor has she even announced an official split from Tom, so fans will just have to tune in Sundays at 8/7c on TLC to catch new episodes of 90 Day Fiancé and see how it all plays out, if she features at all. Also, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your 90 Day Fiancé coverage, and more!

