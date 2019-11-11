Dairy Queen & TCBY on Veterans Day 2019: Specials & Free Items

Looking for a delicious Veterans Day dessert this year? Well, you’re in luck if you go to Dairy Queen or TCBY. Most locations are offering specials this year that you don’t want to miss.

Dairy Queen’s Veterans Day Specials

The details about the Dairy Queen special for Veterans Day might be tough to find because it’s actually not listed on their website. However, many Dairy Queen locations have listed their Veterans Day 2019 special as an event that’s happening today on Facebook. So if you go to your local Dairy Queen’s Facebook page or call your local Dairy Queen, you can see what the special is for today.

Some Dairy Queen locations are offering free blizzards for veterans and active duty personnel on Monday, November 11, up to a size medium. We can’t confirm that this is in every location, but many locations have listed the event as happening on their Facebook pages for today. Here’s one example.

Some other Dairy Queens have also posted that they’re offering this free blizzard deal, like at the store in Greensburg, Kentucky:

A bunch of Dairy Queens near Paris, Tennessee are participating.

It should be noted that these are local store offerings, so it’s not guaranteed this will be offered at every Dairy Queen.

The Ripley Dairy Queen in West Virginia plans to give veterans 50 percent off with an ID.

So bring your military ID to take advantage of these deals.

TCBY Veterans Day Specials

Do you prefer TCBY? TCBY is offering veterans and active-duty personnel a free six-ounce frozen yogurt on Veterans Day today. Their first six ounces of frozen yogurt will be free. It’s limited to one 6 oz. offer per veteran or service member with a valid military ID or other proof of service, at participating locations.

You can see the full details on TCBY’s website here.

In 1938, November 11 was officially dedicated as Armistice Day to celebrate World War I veterans, Military.com shared. But then in 1954, after World War II and the Korean War, Congress changed the holiday to Veterans Day to honor all veterans of wars, including World War I. Veterans Day is still celebrated on November 11, but if it falls on a weekend then it is officially observed either the Friday before (if it’s on a Saturday) or the Monday after (if it’s on a Sunday), allowing federal employees to still have a day off.