David Temple’s Kids & Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

David Temple was close with his family, and moved to the same town as his parents after marrying his wife, Belinda Temple. Even after Temple was convicted in the murder of his pregnant wife, his family still stands by his side.

Belinda Temple was murdered in their home in Katy, Texas, a suburb of Houston, on January 11, 2019. She was eight months pregnant with a girl, who the couple already named. However, David Temple was having an affair with Heather Scott, a teacher at the school where he also worked. Temple was indicted in his wife’s murder in 2005. In 2007, he was found guilty. After he spent 10 years in prison, the conviction was overturned and a jury found him guilty again in 2019.

His son, Evan Temple, was just 3 years old at the time of his mother’s death, and spent part of the day with his father. Evan is now 24 years old and remains close with his father’s family, according to ABC 13.

1. Evan Temple, Who Was Only 3 When His Mother Was Murdered, Remains Close With His Father’s Family

Evan Temple was just a small boy when his mother was murdered. He was sick that day, and his mother, Belinda Temple, picked him up early from daycare. Belinda Temple was at work when she got a phone call at about 12:30 p.m. January 11, 1999, saying her son was running a fever, according to an opinion filed by the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals in David Temple’s case.

David Temple took over the responsibility of watching Evan later that afternoon so Belinda Temple, who was eight months pregnant, could go to a meeting at work. On her way home between 3:30 and 3:45 p.m., she stopped at David Temple’s parents’ house to pick up soup for Evan. After she got home, David Temple told investigators he took Evan out so his wife could rest. He said he took him to two different parks and to a store to buy food and dog food. Surveillance footage showed them go into the store at 4:32 p.m. and leaving six minutes later.

When Temple arrived home, he told police, he saw the back door to the house was open and the window in it was broken. He took Evan to the neighbor’s house and asked them to call 911. He told police he found his wife dead in the closet of the master bathroom. She had a gunshot wound to the back of her head from a 12-gauge shotgun. David Temple called 911 at 5:38 p.m., court documents said.

Today, Evan Temple is 24 years old. He does not speak with his mother’s side of the family, but remains close with his father’s family, according to ABC 13. Andy Kahan, who works with the local Crime Stoppers organization and serves as a spokesperson for Belinda Temple’s family, told the news station that the family has tried to regain contact with him.

“Kahan says despite her family’s efforts to reach out to Evan, he has not been in contact with them since her murder,” the news station reported. “Rather, Evan has remained close with David Temple’s side of the family.”

2. After David Temple & Belinda Temple Married, They Moved Close to His Parents’ House & His Parents Were ‘Elated’ to Have him Home After his Release

David Temple and Belinda met when they were in college. After they were married, they moved to Katy, Texas, to live close to his parents’ house. At the time of Temple’s murder, the couple lived 15 minutes away from his parents, according to an opinion filed by the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals in David Temple’s case. Katy is a suburb of Houston.

David Temple was convicted of murdering Belinda Temple in 2007, after a trial. She died at their Katy home January 11, 1999. Temple filed an appeal, and a judge granted Temple a new trial. He was released from prison shortly after the opinion was released.

Temple’s family told Chron News they were “elated” to have him home, adding his release was the result of “thousands of prayers.”

Temple spoke to the media at the time, saying, “It’s been a long journey, and fortunately a portion of that journey has been completed. We’re waiting for justice to be served, and for the people who put me there, who lied and cheated, be held accountable.”

However, Temple faced a retrial, which concluded in August 2019, and a jury once again found him guilty in the murder of his pregnant wife.

3. David Temple’s Dad, Kenneth Temple, Testified in his Son’s Defense at His Trial

Kenneth Temple was a witness for the defense at his son’s trial, and was called to provide evidence of one of David Temple’s key claims: that he did not have time to commit the murder, according to an opinion filed in David Temple’s case. However, his timeline at trial did not match the written statement he gave to police years earlier.

David Temple was seen on surveillance footage arriving at a store with his son at 4:32 p.m. That day, their son was sick, and Belinda Temple picked up soup for the boy at her in-laws house. In the written statement Kenneth Temple gave police, he said his daughter-in-law left their house at 3:55 p.m., and drove home, which took 15 minutes. However, in his testimony, he could not recall the exact time.

“Had Kenneth (a defense witness) testified consistently with his prior statement (of which defense counsel had possession long before trial)—that Belinda left Applicant’s parents’ house at 3:55 p.m. and drove the 15 minutes to her house—this evidence would have supported the defensive theory that Applicant did not have time to commit the murder, clean up afterwards, ditch the murder weapon, and still be on a store surveillance camera with his son at 4:32 p.m.,” the opinion said.

His mother, Maureen Temple, also testified in her son’s defense at his trial.

4. David Temple’s Brothers, Darren & Kevin, Checked Every Week for an Update in Their Brother’s Case for 2 Years

David Temple’s brothers, Darren and Kevin, had a Wednesday morning routine. The Texas court system updates opinions on its website every Wednesday, and Darren and Kevin Temple made a ritual of checking the website every week. On November 23, 2016, the day before Thanksgiving, they received news to be grateful for, according to the Houston Chronicle.

“They were packing up to drive from Dallas to Katy for a family Thanksgiving gathering when they got the word their brother would be freed and stood another chance of being cleared,” the newspaper reported. “They had been checking the website of the court of appeals every Wednesday morning, when opinions are posted, since their brother’s case went to appeal in 2014.”

When David Temple received the news, he was “overwhelmed,” Darren Temple said at a news conference.

“We’re all shocked quite frankly,” he said at the time. “We have a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving.”

However, that thankfulness was short-lived. David Temple was convicted again in 2019 at a retrial. The jury could not decide on a sentence, and a mistrial was called. However, the guilty verdict stood. Unless his family posts bail of $1 million, he will spend this Thanksgiving in Harris County Jail.

5. Investigators Questioned David Temple About an Argument With his Wife Over Their Unborn Daughter, Erin

Evidence exists on both sides regarding whether or not David Temple was happy about his wife’s pregnancy. Temple was having an affair with Heather Scott, and investigators questioned whether he really wanted his wife, Belinda Temple, to have another baby, according to an opinion filed in Temple’s case in 2010.

Temple’s sister, Brenda Lucas, told investigators the couple was arguing about the birth of their child when she visited them. Temple disputed the claim during questioning, according to the opinion. He said he loved his unborn daughter and “wanted her more than anything.” They planned to name the girl Erin. He said the birth of their child was planned, the opinion said.

Several witnesses described the relationship between David Temple and Belinda Temple as loving, and said he was excited about the upcoming birth of his daughter, according to an appeal filed in his case in 2013.

“Several witnesses testified that Appellant and Belinda were in a ‘good,’ ‘loving,’ and ‘caring’ relationship,” the appeal said. “Appellant’s family and several friends described them as a ‘compatible couple’ in an ‘equal partnership.’ They stated that Appellant was supportive of Belinda’s actions. They also testified that Appellant was a great father to Evan, that he and Evan had a ‘remarkable’ relationship, and that Appellant was excited about the upcoming birth of his daughter, even helping to prepare the nursery.”

