Deavan & Jihoon Update on 90 Day Fiancé: Are They Still Together?

Deavan Clagg and Jihoon Lee, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, appear to still be together and going strong following the birth of their baby boy earlier this year. Although the couple recently suffered a tragic miscarriage, they appear to leaning on each other for support while they heal.

The season finale of The Other Way left the fate of Deavan and Jihoon’s relationship somewhat questionable after Deavan decided to pack her bags and take the kids back to America. She didn’t necessarily break things off with Jihoon, but she did tell him that he needed to get some things in order before she would consider returning.

So where are Deavan and Jihoon today? Are they back in South Korea, or did Deavan remain in the U.S. with her children? Did Jihoon finally find a real job and an apartment and get his act together? Here’s what we know about the couple today:

Deavan Appears to be Back in South Korea With Jihoon

Deavan noted during the “Couples Tell All” that she was planning on flying back to Korea with Jihoon shortly after filming wrapped up. Although she admitted Jihoon still wasn’t as prepared as she expected him to be, she flew her children back across the world so she and Jihoon could continue raising their family together.

Deavan’s Instagram page is filled with pictures of the reality star exploring South Korea with her children in tow; she recently uploaded a picture standing in front of a beautiful water fountain with Taeyang, while another photo shows Drascilla trick-or-treating. A sweet video of Jihoon bouncing with Drascilla on his shoulders and jamming to “Let the Bodies Hit the Floor” is captioned simply, “our Halloween,” while another picture features some drinks and desserts at a traditional South Korean cafe.

Jihoon’s page reflects a similar family life, and features dozens of pictures of his son, step-daughter, parents and dog. Neither reality star posts too many pictures together, but it’s clear that the couple is happy, healthy and stronger than ever.

The Couple Suffered a Miscarriage Last Month

Deavan and Jihoon, who recently welcomed their son to the world, suffered a miscarriage just a few short weeks ago. News of Deavan’s pregnancy surfaced in late September after the 90 Day Fiancé star posted in a Facebook group for Korean residents, where she admitted she was pregnant and needed to find insurance in her husband’s home country. Unfortunately, Deavan shared a devastating update on October 8 that she and Jihoon had lost the baby, and that they were healing together after the tragic loss.

“With heavy hearts we have to announce sad news,” she wrote on the photo above. “Last Monday we did end up losing our baby. We are heart broken and focusing on healing. I want to apologize for not telling anyone sooner. But we needed this time to heal as a family. A lot of people go through this, and we feel for so many people and wish everyone who has suffered through this same situation happiness and healing. We are healing and doing better, and want to thank everyone for your support during this very difficult time.”

Fans will just have to tune in tonight at 8/7c on TLC to catch "Deavan & Jihoon: Our Journey So Far" to see how their love story plays out in the end.

