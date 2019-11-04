Dennis McKinley’s Alleged Mistress Sincerely Ward Denies She Cheated

Alleged mistress and WAGS star Sincerely Ward has denied that she was the girl Dennis McKinley cheated on fiancee Porsha Williams with on Real Housewives of Atlanta. During the season 12 premiere of Real Housewives of Atlanta, Ward tells Williams’ co-stars that she had never even met McKinley.

Ward confirmed to E! News, “I really have no clue where this came from. It’s bizarre, I’ve never met Dennis. In Atlanta, it’s easy to have six degrees of separation. To my knowledge, I don’t even know if we’ve even been in the same room together.”

One would think that this would be good news for Williams, but she confessed to the cameras that her fiance’s cheating was with someone other than Ward, so her statement made no difference in the situation.

Dennis McKinley Denied Cheating At First

When cheating reports surfaced about McKinley over the summer of 2019, McKinley released a statement to Us Weekly, denying the rumors. He said, “These false and slanderous allegations against me are made solely to damage my reputation, jeopardize my ongoing businesses, and negatively impact my family. My attempts to ignore this slander have only empowered Latasha Kebe (aka Tasha K.) to create more false accusations. I am currently taking legal action — and am currently being represented by Michael T. Sterling of Dreyer Sterling, LLC.” Williams confirmed that there was truth to the rumors.

Porsha Williams Gave Birth to McKinley’s Baby Months Before the Cheating Went Public

Porsha Williams gave birth to her first child, a daughter named Pilar Jhena, in March 2019 and split rumors circulated in May 2019, according to Page Six. Upon the birth of their daughter, Williams and McKinley released this joint statement to People, “What a time to be alive! Porsha and I are so happy and blessed to announce the arrival of our daughter, Baby PJ. We couldn’t have imagined a more magical moment! Can’t thank everyone enough for joining us on this journey-it’s been a fantastic journey.”

Prior to her daughter’s birth Williams told The Daily Dish, “Just having a little mini-me, like a little being that I will love forever and I know who will be attached to me and love me forever, I think that is just the sweetest thing to be able to experience unconditional love.”

Us Weekly reported that it was YouTuber Latasha Kebe who accused McKinley of cheating on Williams with Sincerely Ward. She also accused McKinley of domestic violence and substance abuse.

Sincerely Ward Is a Model and Actress

Real Housewives of Atlanta isn’t the only reality show on which Ward has appeared. According to her “About” section on her website, “In addition to starring on hit reality shows including Bravo’s The New Atlanta and WE TV’s Match Made in Heaven, Sincerely is laser-focused on building a global business empire. She is the owner of two CleanStart Holistic Spa franchises and CEO of JetSet Culture, an international resort wear brand, Sincerely’s business savvy is undeniable … Her career has given her an opportunity to grace the pages of the hottest magazines, model in runway fashion shows and even appear on the big screen in blockbuster movies including Spiderman 3, Bad Boys 2 and 2 Fast 2 Furious.”

