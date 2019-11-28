Denny’s is open on Thanksgiving 2019 and even has festive menu items, as well as holiday deals, and promotions at locations near you.

It’s Thanksgiving 2019, which means that a lot of restaurants are closed. There are also a ton of open eateries. Whether you’re looking for breakfast, lunch or dinner, you may not be interested in doing your own holiday cooking. Fortunately for you, some of your favorite breakfast and all-day spots are open today, though they may be operating on holiday hours.

Denny’s on Thanksgiving 2019 Menu Items

Denny’s is open 24 hours on Thanksgiving Day, according to a spokesperson from the company who spoke with Heavy. When it comes to holiday and limited items on the menu, this is the list of food items:

Cinnamon Roll Pancake Breakfast – Buttermilk pancakes cooked with a cinnamon crumb topping and topped with whipped cream. Served with a pitcher of warm cream cheese icing for drizzling, plus two eggs, hash browns and a choice of two bacon strips or sausage links. Also available with an option to substitute warm salted caramel.

NEW! Bourbon Chicken & Garlic Peppercorn Sirloin Dinner – A USDA choice cut, 8 oz. seasoned sirloin steak topped with garlic peppercorn butter and a grilled seasoned chicken breast covered with a bourbon glaze, fire-roasted bell peppers, onions and mushrooms. Served with two sides and dinner bread.

NEW! Garlic Peppercorn Sirloin & Premium Chicken Tenders Dinner – A USDA choice cut, 8 oz. seasoned sirloin steak topped with garlic peppercorn butter and premium golden-fried chicken tenderloins with choice of dipping sauce. Served with two sides and dinner bread.

Turkey & Dressing Dinner – This delicious turkey dinner features tender carved turkey breast, savory stuffing, turkey gravy and cranberry sauce. Served with two sides and dinner bread.

NEW! Apple Bourbon Crepe Breakfast – Folded with vanilla cream and topped with caramel apple walnut bourbon sauce. Served with two eggs, hash browns, plus two bacon strips or two sausage links.

Denny’s Current Promotions

And, when it comes to the current promotions at Denny’s, on the first four days of December, Denny’s is gifting limited edition swag to “lucky” followers via Facebook and Twitter. These winners get gifts including Grand Slams for a year, gift cards, stacks of pancake socks and bacon scarves.

On the fifth day, December 5, 2019, Denny’s is serving up guests a fresh stack of five silver dollar buttermilk pancakes for just 50 cents from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. at restaurants nationwide. This is called “Five Days of Denny’s”. In addition, Denny’s is providing customers with free delivery through dennys.com starting Monday, December 9, 2019 through Sunday, December 22, 2019. So, there will be no delivery fees.

John Dillon, chief brand officer for Denny’s has stated, “We love having fun with holiday traditions and are excited to bring the Five Days of Denny’s giveaways to our fans who have dined with us all year long. We’re grateful to all of our guests for choosing to dine with us and we want to extend our thanks at the start of the holiday season.”

Denny’s has over 1,700 stores across the United States and all over the world, from the UK to Indonesia.

