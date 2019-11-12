Disney Plus crashes on its first day, angers fans

Disney Plus has apparently crashed. The streaming service finally launched Tuesday (Nov. 12), after months of hype about all of its original projects, like a live-action Star Wars series called The Mandalorian and a Christmas movie starring Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader called Noelle, plus its vast library of movies and TV shows. Fans were super excited… then the service promptly crashed, which left users frustrated and a little angry.

My kid just woke up and @disneyplus has crashed. So many sad east-coast babies. pic.twitter.com/S2rWj5O81z — Make it Stop (@annajustineau) November 12, 2019

“I was up at 1 am and downloaded the app. Started adding movies and shows to watchlist, Woke up excited to add more and this is what I got,” writes one user. “It’s been this way for an hour. I understand it just launched to a lot of people immediately downloading it but still come on.”

It sounds like users who woke up before the rush were able to use the service for a couple of hours. One user writes that it was “worth it” to get three hours of sleep in order to beat the rush and watch The Imagineering Story before the service crashed.

Apparently, the service was not prepared for the high volume of users it received on its first day. But at least it’s been working in the continental United States for some people. According to various tweets from Puerto Rican subscribers, they will have to wait a week, unless they are AT&T subscribers, according to one user, though we don’t have specific details on which Puerto Rican residents can or cannot use Disney Plus. But either way, it sounds like no one told them they might not get access to the service until Nov. 19.

@disneyplus puerto Rico subscriptions not working and pushed to november 19 even when told by @DisneyD23 that it would launch on the 12th. We are a territory of the US. — Francisco Cano (@Azurfehng) November 12, 2019

meanwhile in Puerto Rico, thanks for not letting us know in time that we will not be getting the service this week, getting us excited for nothing… thanks a lot pic.twitter.com/VUx07y6FKm — 𝘺𝘢𝘳𝘪 🎄 (@mariekings) November 12, 2019

The Disney Plus Twitter account has yet to respond to the crash complaints. We have reached out to Disney Plus for comment.

In a press release sent out at 3 a.m. ET/midnight PT, Walt Disney Company CEO Robert A. Iger said that this is a “historic moment” for the company.

“The launch of Disney+ is a historic moment for our company that marks a new era of innovation and creativity,” said Iger. “Disney+ provides an exceptional entertainment experience, showcasing our library of beloved movies, TV series and exclusive original content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic.”

This story is developing. We’ll update it as we have more information.

