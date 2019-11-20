Dog the Bounty Hunter Death Hoax: TV Star Is Not Dead

Dog the Bounty Hunter is the victim of a death hoax, but you can rest assured. The reality television star is very much alive. False reports that Dog was dead spread like wildfire on Twitter and Facebook on November 19, 2019. It all started with a fake news site that claimed Dog had joined his recently deceased wife Beth Chapman.

“Since his wife died he was never healthy anymore,” the fake post read. “Now they are together…Rest in peace DOG…” Fans flooded Dog’s social media accounts with condolences and wishes that he rest in peace. The bounty hunter was reportedly on his way to a workout when he received word that he had “died.” To squash the rumors, Dog took a picture holding the current newspaper. He also reached to concerned fans on Twitter and said that he feeling as fit as ever. “THANKS TO EVERYONE FOR THEIR KIND WISHES AND PRAYERS. I AM FEELING MUCH BETTER,” he wrote. “WORKING OUT TODAY !”

Dog Confirmed That He Was Still Alive Via Social Media

The hoax may have fooled so many of Dog’s fans because the bounty hunter has been experiencing numerous health problems. On September 14, Dog was rushed to the hospital after complaints of chest pain. While many theorized that he had a heart attack, Dog’s representatives told TMZ that he was suffering from high blood pressure and needed rest.

“Eight minutes after I had the test on the heart, she took me into the room where they check blood clots and then said that on my lung I have a huge blood clot,” Dog recounted to Entertainment Tonight. “The reason for the blood clot was thick blood. The next step is blood thinners — 98 percent of blood thinners work on the blood clot. None of my children smoke, so they all encourage me to quit smoking. But I haven’t told my children what’s going on. I don’t want them to worry. It’s not any of their business [and] I have not told them what’s really going on.”

Dog Has Been Dealing with Various Health Issues In the Wake of His Wife’s Death

Fortunately, Dog has said that his workout routine has enabled him to get back on his feet and feel a lot healthier. “I have a homemade gym here, so I exercise a full body [workout] daily,” he told ET. “And, I drink a lot of water while I exercise. I take no supplements. I tighten up all the muscles and I feel much better every single day after I work out.”

During the season 1 finale of Dog’s Most Wanted, Dog revealed that his wife’s passing had led to him battling depression and loneliness. “I’m only been alone as I showered and I had to run out of there without a towel, because I can’t be alone right now. That’s when I start thinking about things,” he admits.

“And I start to take a nap, and I reached over to touch something and it was the freakin’ dog. I don’t realize yet psychologically that she’s gone and I’ll never ever see her. I don’t realize that. I just hope I don’t live very much longer without her, because now she made the first step, she’s through the gate. She’s paved the way for me.”