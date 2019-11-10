‘Dog Threads’ on Shark Tank: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

If you’ve ever wanted to match your canine best friend, look no further than Dog Threads. The dog clothing company sells matching outfits for you and your pup, and will appear on tonight’s episode of Shark Tank, airing on ABC at 9pm ET/PT.

Created by the entrepreneurial husband and wife team of Scott and Gina Davis in 2014, Dog Threads offers flannels, sweaters, and Hawaiin shirts. It is billed as “modern dog clothing”, and offers an array of styles and sizes for dogs and humans alike.

Interested in learning more about the company? Read on.

1. Products Range from $24 to $42 for Pups

Products for your dog range from $24 to $42 for your canine friend. Dog Threads offers a huge range of shirt options, including flannels, a Havana Palms BBQ shirt, a Hang Ten BBQ shirt, a Pool Party BBQ shirt, and holiday sweaters.

The best-selling options include the Classic Shirt, the Great Plains Flannel, and the Longboard BBQ Shirt.

Reviews for the products are positive, with one user writing, “Unreal experience. Great company with an awesome mantra and way of showing it. The product all the way to the personal note written to us was all we needed to be a regular customer. Great job.” Another happy customer wrote, “Shopping through Dog Threads was quick and easy! Super fast shipping and pretty packaging will make me shop there again!”

Matching outfits are also available, with shirts starting at $78 for humans. Shop Dog Threads clothing options here.

2. A Portion of the Company’s Profits Go to Nonprofit Animal Rescue Missions

Dog Threads clearly focuses on giving back, with a portion of the company’s profits going towards animal rescue missions. Scraps of fabric generated during shirt production are also used to make donated dog beds.

Currently, Dog Threads is raising money for Mutville Senior Dog Rescue, Underdog Rescue, Animal Humane Society, Secondhand Hounds, Lange Foundation, and others. For a full list, click here. Customers are also able to choose which nonprofit animal rescue to donate to each quarter by posting a #RaiseForMyRescue on Instagram.

In an exclusive interview with Heavy.com, co-founder Gina Davis shared, “We’ve always been huge animal lovers so when we started Dog Threads we knew it was a great opportunity to give back to less fortunate animals in need through each shirt that we sell. For the first few years, we donated a portion of our proceeds exclusively to a local nonprofit animal rescue that we loved, SecondHand Hounds. However, with our customers being worldwide we decided to start spreading the love to other nonprofits as well. Each quarter we host a giveaway on Instagram where our customers/followers tell us who their favorite animal rescue is and why they’re special to them — making sure that the funds we donate are going to different nonprofits each quarter.”

3. The Couple’s First Dog Was the Inspiration Behind ‘Dog Threads’

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the Davis’ first dog, Thomas, was the inspiration behind Dog Threads.

Gina shares, “[Thomas] loved getting dressed up — but when we were searching for an outfit for him to wear to our annual Fourth of July barbecue we couldn’t find anything that fit his human-like personality. Everything had rhinestones and skulls or ruffles and sequins. It was then Scott’s idea for us to make him his own shirt — and with Gina’s background in design, we created his first BBQ Shirt. One thing led to another and it just snowballed from there.”

In order to ensure that the clothing fits all kinds of dog breeds, Gina and Scott took to the streets to try their products on a number of dog friends.

Each shirt comes with a dog size chart with chest and back length measurements. Sizes range from an XXS (8-12″ chest; back length 7-8″) to an XXL large (chest 34-44″; garment back length 25-26″).

4. The Company Is Based out of Minneapolis

Dog Threads is based out of Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company’s website reads, “We believe that humans and their dogs deserve the very best, which is why we create premium goods for you and your pup while donating a portion of all sales to help less fortunate animals find their forever homes.”

They add, “It is our mission to design fun and memorable products with a focus on quality and fit — because the items you purchase should be built to last, bringing joy to you and your family for a lifetime.”

According to Minne Inno, Gina has been working at the company full-time for about two years now. Back in January, she signed up for Shark Tank on a whim. Within a few weeks, she received the call that she had been invited to audition.

She tells the outlet, “No matter what happens, it’s a great way to step back and look at the business and evaluate what you’re doing,” she said. “It was a ton of work, but we decided it would be worth it no matter the outcome.”

5. They Are Focused on New Collections & Partnerships

Asked what’s next by Heavy.com, Gina shares, “We’re focused on launching new collections and exciting partnerships that our customers will be really excited about! We’re beyond grateful for this experience and will continue to create new designs that people and their pups can enjoy together.”

She adds, “Get ready for a limited edition Peanuts x Dog Threads shirt sold exclusively at Nordstrom this holiday season!”

Shark Tank may be a dream come true for the couple, but will any of the sharks bite when they pitch their company tonight? Tune in to Shark Tank tonight on ABC at 9pm ET/PT to find out.

READ NEXT: The Measuring Shovel, ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

