Are Dollar Stores Open on Thanksgiving 2019?

It’s Thanksgiving Day. Whether you’re looking for something last-minute to get for your Thanksgiving meal or you’re just wanting to do some shopping after your big feast, you may be interested in visiting a Dollar Store near you. So are any Dollar Stores open on Thanksgiving Day? Here’s a quick look at Thanksgiving 2019 store hours and details for Family Dollar, Dollar General, and Dollar Tree. Most Dollar stores are open on Thanksgiving, although specific hours may vary by location. In addition, the states of Maine, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island have “blue laws” that prevent retailers from being open on Thanksgiving.

Read on for more details about dollar stores and their Thanksgiving 2019 hours and schedules.

Dollar General Hours 2019

Dollar General stores are open on Thanksgiving day and their hours will be from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

A Dollar General representative told Heavy: “Dollar General stores will be open on Thanksgiving from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Please note, Massachusetts, Maine and Rhode Island store locations will not be open on Thanksgiving Day, per state laws. Localized store operating hours may be found on the store locator here.”

Dollar Tree Hours 2019

Dollar Tree stores are typically open for Thanksgiving. According to their website, some locations will be open from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Thanksgiving. But this is only for select stores. Other locations may have different hours. Because local hours might vary, you should check with your local Dollar Tree to make sure it’s open before you go and to see what the holiday hours are. Find your nearest store’s hours and information here.

A Dollar Tree and Family Dollar representative told Heavy: “Stores that are open on holidays typically operate abbreviated hours in order to accommodate our customers shopping for their last-minute needs.”

On Black Friday Weekend, all Dollar Tree stores will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Family Dollar Hours 2019

Family Dollar is open Thanksgiving Day in many locations. You should call your local Family Dollar to find out for certain if the store is open on Thanksgiving before heading over. If it is open, hours may be shorter because of the holiday. You can find your local store’s location and hours here.

Dollar Stores’ News & Specials

Family Dollar, Dollar General, and Dollar Tree have a number of Black Friday specials, many of which you can take advantage of on Thanksgiving Day too. So if you want to do a little shopping on the holiday this could be a good place to go.

You can see Family Dollar’s weekly ad here. They’re also offering a Thanksgiving sale to help you decorate for Christmas. This includes sales on potted poinsettias, Christmas tree lights, ornaments, garland, holiday housewares and decor. They’re having a toy sale too.

Dollar General has a lot of great digital coupons right now. You can also check out their weekly ad here. They’re having a lot of Thanksgiving and Black Friday specials too. You can get a taste of what they’re offering here.