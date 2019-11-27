Dolly Parton Net Worth 2019: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tonight, Dolly Parton will be the subject of a two-hour special on NBC, titled “Dolly Parton: 50 Years at the Opry.” Tonight’s feature will include interviews with artists like Emmylou Harris, Dierks Bentley and Toby Keith.

As Parton is thrust into the spotlight once more, people may grow curious about the star’s net worth. How much money does she have? Where does most of her money come from? If you’re wondering how rich Parton is, you’re not alone.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. She Has an Estimated Net Worth of $600 Million

Parton has an estimated net worth of $600 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

The artist has released 41 top-10 country albums and has accrued 25 No. 1 singles.

As a solo artist, Parton has sold over 100 million albums, which accounts for a huge portion of her income. As Celebrity Net Worth notes, “That does not include the hundreds of millions of albums that other artists have sold using her songs.”

Parton was raised in Tennessee as one of twelve children. She signed with Monument Records in 1965, at just 19 years old.

2. She Was Listed as Forbes’ Highest-Paid Woman in Country Music in 2017

In 2017, Parton was listed on Forbes as the world’s highest-paid woman in country music. A November 2017 Southern Living article states that she made $37 million in 2017.

The article attributes a huge source of her earnings to her touring gigs.

They write, “71-year-old Dolly Parton (No. 6, $37 million) still tours with the rigor of stars half her age, grossing mid-six figures per city across 63 dates during our scoring period.”

Few people may know that Dolly is actually the author of the song, “I Will Always Love You”. Whitney Houston’s version of the song earned Dolly $10 million in royalties in the early 1990s, which Celebrity Net Worth states is roughly $20 million after adjusting for inflation.

3. She Has a Dollywood Theme Park in Tennessee

A large portion of Dolly’s income can also be attributed to her theme park, Dollywood, in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. Dollywood sits on a sprawling 150 acres and is considered one of the biggest ticketed tourist attractions in Tennessee.

In an interview with The New York Times, Parton was asked why she always feels the need to contribute back home. She explained, “I think you should be able to be proud of where you’re from. I didn’t leave here to get away from my people. I wanted to do other things, I wanted to go see the world, but I was always proud to be a country girl.”

In 2018, Dollywood received a Golden Ticket Award from Amusement Today in the Best Food category. The year before, Dollywood won the Golden Ticket Award from Amusement Today for Friendliest Park, Best Christmas Event, Best Food, and Best Show.

4. She Is Involved in a Number of Charities

While Dolly makes a lot of money, she by no means keeps it all. The singer is involved in a number of philanthropic efforts, and in 2016, she donated $9 million to those affected by the Great Smoky Mountain wildfires.

In the words of The Boot, her charity efforts are “legendary.”

They go on to write that over the years, Parton has donated to the United Way and Save the Music Foundation, participated in the Make-A-Wish program, and she even received the Partnership Award from the US Fish and Wildlife Service.

Parton donated $1 million to the Monroe Carell Jr. Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital in 2017.

Dolly also spearheads Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, which mails free books to children from birth until they begin school, “no matter the family’s income.”

5. She Is ‘Grateful’ She Grew up Poor

In a 2016 interview with Money.com, Parton was asked how growing up without much money shaped her understanding of money.

She replied, “I think being poor has been good for me. I saw how my mom and dad struggled, and how they could stretch a dollar farther than you could begin to imagine. Even now, if I am thinking about spending a lot of money on clothing or furniture, I think ‘I can’t spend so much money on one thing; my poor old Daddy could have raised his family five years on that!’”

She continued, “So I know the struggles of poor people, and have always kept that with me. I often say I had to get rich in order to sing as if I was poor.”

Dolly goes on to share that her first job as a child was singing on the Cas Walker show in Knoxville, Tennessee, at just 10-years-old. She used her first batch of money to buy her mother and father a car, and help them fix up her house.

Be sure to tune into Dolly Parton: 50 Years at the Opry tonight on NBC at 9pm ET/PT.

