How Much Plastic Surgery Does Dolly Parton Have?

Dolly Parton is one of the most revered singers in country music. She’s been releasing hits since the 1960s, in addition to her film and television success. That said, Parton’s physical changes over the decades has led many to wonder about her plastic surgery history. How much plastic surgery does Parton have? How many cosmetic changes has she undergone?

Parton, 73, has admitted to several different procedures over the course of her career. She’s gotten breast augmentation, a brow lift, eyelid surgery, rhinoplasty, and chin augmentation. She’s also gotten a facial augmentation, though her surgeon, Dr. John Grossman, maintains that she has never gotten a full face lift. “She has a generous bosom, which I augmented some years ago,” Grossman told People. “She’s had her face rejuvenated on a number of occasions, [but] not a full face-lift.”

Parton Has Had Several Procedures Including Breast & Chin Augmentation

Parton has been open about her surgeries, and has talked about them at length. “It is true that I look artificial, but I believe that I’m totally real,” she told CBS. “My look is really based on a country girl’s idea of glam. I wasn’t naturally pretty, so I make the most of anything I’ve got. You should have seen me this morning before I got ready to see you. I’m serious, though. I’m not a natural beauty, but I can enhance it. Whatever it takes, I do. I try to make the most of everything.”

The country star revealed that she sleeps with a full face of makeup in case of emergency, and has been quick to poke fun at her own changing appearance. “If something is bagging, sagging or dragging, I’ll tuck it, suck it or pluck it,” she famously told the Guardian in 2011. Parton says that her self-deprecating humor is fueled by two main reasons: “You know what they’re thinking, so you want to do it too, but I’m also funny.”

Parton Says That She’ll ‘Tuck It, Suck It or Pluck It’ When It Comes to Her Appearance

Dr. Vartan Mardirossian recently talked to Closer Weekly about Parton’s plastic surgeries, and how they have altered her appearance. “I think she started when she was in her mid to late 40s. That is the time that the first signs of aging like volume loss start to become evident,” he reasoned. “[She probably uses] moisturizers and recovery creams, [undergoes] micro needling, and non-ablative and ablative lasers.”

Despite numerous procedures, Dr. Mardirossian believes that Parton’s good looks have been a combination of cosmetic and genetic factors. “I truly believe [her looks are] the combination of both. And I do believe that it is a healthy and harmonious lifestyle with her personal wisdom and deprived of exaggerations that preserved her beauty through the years,” he explained. “I do believe that includes the wisdom of choosing the right, skillful and honest plastic surgeon for her face.”