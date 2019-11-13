Dolly Parton Then & Now: PHOTOS Through the Years

Dolly Parton has transcended the label of country star to become one of the most recognizable musicians in pop music history. She’s conquered the charts and the big screen, and tonight, she is the focus of the ABC special Here She Goes Again! To commemorate the special, we’ve assembled a photo collection of Parton through the years. These photos document her storied career, from musical upstart to cultural icon.

Dolly Rebecca Parton was born on January 19, 1946, in Pittman Center, Tennessee. She developed a passion for music at an early age, and by the time she finished high school, she decided to pursue a career as a singer. She moved to Nashville the day after she graduated, and began writing songs for other artists.

Parton Has Been Writing & Performing Music Since She Was a Child

“When people say ‘How many?’ I say, ‘I don’t know. I don’t count them,’” Parton told ABC. “I’ve written thousands of songs. Everything was music to me… if someone was hammering on the other hill at the sawmill, I’d start writing a song with that rhythm,” she continued. “I still write [songs]. I still have to have my yellow legal pads and my cassette player, and I have to order them off eBay.”

Parton released her debut album, Hello, I’m Dolly, in 1967. The album sold well, and proved that she could hold her own as a bankable artist. Parton continued to achieve moderate success during the 1960s, but it wasn’t until the following decade that her career really took off.

She’s Tied the Record for Most Number One Singles on the Billboard Country Charts with 25

Parton’s 1971 single “Joshua” became her first number one hit, and she followed it up with a string of Top 20 hits that included “Burning the Midnight Oil” (1971), “Touch Your Woman” (1972), and “My Tennessee Mountain Home” (1973). She also recorded her signature song, “Coat of Many Colors” (1971), during this period.

Parton crossed over to even greater success when she starred in the 1980 comedy film 9 to 5. She earned rave reviews for her performance, and the theme song she recorded for the film reached number one on the pop charts, the country charts, and the adult-contemporary charts. It was also nominated for the Academy Award for Best Original Song in 1981.

Parton Is the Best-Selling Female Country Artist of All Time

Parton’s biggest commercial period was between 1981 and 1985, when she notched 12 Top 10 singles. Some of the most notable hits include a re-recorded version of “I Will Always Love You” and “Islands in the Stream”, a 1983 duet with Kenny Rogers that topped the charts.

Parton told ABC that the 1980s represented a difficult time for her personally. Due to her demanding schedule, she had a “complete” mental breakdown. “I could totally relate to how people do get on drugs or alcohol, how people do commit suicide, because when you’re a tender, loving, caring, sensitive person, you feel like you can only stand so much heartache and sorrow,” she recalled.

Parton Credits Her Family & Her Christian Faith for Helping Her Deal with the Pressures of Fame

Parton credits her recovery to her family and her Christian faith. “After I got through that, prayed through that, worked through that, I became so much better because I could see so much more inside people,” she explained. “I was so much more humble because I never could toughen my heart… I just had to strengthen the muscles around it.”

She rebounded with the 1987 album Trio. Released as a collaborative effort with Emmylou Harris and Linda Ronstadt, Trio spend five weeks at number one on Billboard’s Country Albums chart and reached the top 10 on Billboard’s Top-200 Albums chart. It sold several million copies, produced four Top 10 country hits, and won the Grammy Award for Best Country Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal.

Parton Has Been Nominated for 2 Academy Awards for Best Original Song

Parton has continued to record hits well into her later years. She landed another smash single in 1991 with the Ricky Van Shelton duet “Rockin’ Years,” and she earned her second Academy Award nomination in 2005 for the song “Travelin’ Thru.” She’s tied with Reba McEntire for the most number one singles on the Billboard Country Charts with 25, and has sold over 160 million albums worldwide, making her the best-selling female country artist of all time.

Parton told ABC that she has warmed to her status as a role model for younger generations of artists. “[I’m] Aunt Dolly, I’m like that mother figure,” she remarked. “I’m the one that’s older now to kind of look down on the kids and say, ‘OK, come on, you can do it and you’re doing great. I’m proud of you.’”