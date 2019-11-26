Dancing With the Stars 2020 Tour: Dates, Cities & DWTS Cast

Dancing With the Stars season 28 finale aired on ABC on Monday, November 25. Over the years’, the DWTS cast have earned major celebrity status of their own, so it makes perfect sense that fans of the dance competition want to see their favorite pros up close and personal in the form of a live tour.

In 2020, the cast will be touring in the United States and Canada throughout the Winter. On the DWTS Tour website, they promise that “The show will feature the professional dancers in a brand-new production showcasing every type of dance style ranging from Tango to Foxtrot, Cha-Cha to Waltz – and everything in between. Audiences will have the opportunity to experience the excitement, glamour and glitz they see in the ballroom every Monday night live on stage in their hometown.”

If you’re interested in seeing the show for yourself when the tour stops at a city near you, here’s what you need to know:

‘Dancing With the Stars’ 2020 Tour Cast

So far, Witney Carson, Gleb Savchenko, Lindsay Arnold, Valentin Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, Emma Slater, Sasha Farber, Alan Bersten, and Brandon Armstrong have been confirmed for the tour.

The tour usually includes celebrities from the show’s latest season, to add even more “star power” to the show and keep it true to its name. Announcements about the celebrity guest additions are often announced during and shortly after the finale, to help transition DWTS fans into tour mode once the season has concluded.

After a performance from the DWTS pros, host Erin Andrews announced that the celebrities who will be participating in the 2020 tour are Hannah Brown, Kate Flannery, Sailor Brinkley-Cook, Kel Mitchell, Ally Brooke, and Lauren Alaina.

DWTS 2020 Tour Dates & Locations

The 2020 tour kicks off right after the holidays, with its first show on January 9, 2020 in Richmond, Virginia. After Richmond, the cast travels to Atlantic City, New Jersey for a show on January 10 at the Borgata.

The show runs through early Spring 2020, ending on April 7 in Portland, Oregon.

The tour will visit a total of 69 cities over its 80 tour dates. For a complete list of tour locations and dates schedule, click here.

Tickets are currently on sale via Ticketmaster, and VIP packages can be purchased through VIP Nation for those interested in premium tickets, meet-and-greet opportunities with the cast, and exclusive merchandise and photo opps.

Dancing With the Stars: Journey to Paradise

After the tour ends in April, the DWTS franchise is offering fans yet another opportunity to see their favorites up-close and personal with a new tropical destination getaway experience called “Dancing With the Stars: Journey to Paradise.”