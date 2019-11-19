DWTS 2019 Cast: Who Are the Remaining Pros & Partners?

Tonight is the semifinals for Dancing With the Stars season 28 and there are five couples remaining. James Van Der Beek, Kel Mitchell, Ally Brooke, Hannah Brown, and Lauren Alaina are the remaining celebrities.

Get to know more about them both on and off the show, and read on for the rundown on each of their pro partners.

DWTS 2019 Semifinalists

Each of the remaining semifinalists are performing two dances for voters on Dancing With the Stars live. And, each of them have had great moments on the show this season. Each have received 10’s on the show for their scores and are definite contenders.

Hannah Brown – Hannah Brown was the first contestant to be revealed as being part of the show this season. She came out of the gate as a top contender, but she’s been slipping on the leader board in recent weeks. Well-liked stars from the franchise can make it far in the competition, just from fan votes, despite lack of dancing talent. Brown, however, is talented on the dance floor and has a background in dancing. For weeks there has been speculation that she and her dance partner Alan Bersten were dating.

James Van Der Beek – James Van Der Beek, made famous on Dawson’s Creek, has five kids at home and, on the show this season, he and his wife revealed that they were having another baby. Van Der Beek has consistently been a big contender this season and he is definitely a frontrunner. He is partnered with Emma Slater, who is a veteran on the show.

Ally Brooke – Brooke has excelled in the competition, but she hasn’t always had the votes. Brooke was from music group Fifth Harmony and she has said on the show that she hopes to inspire people at home to step outside of their comfort zone.

Kel Mitchell – Do you remember All That or Kenan and Kel? Well, the maker of “the good burger” has continued to kill it on the dance floor each week on the show. Kel Mitchell said on GMA that his wife has been helping him and was very excited to hear he was going to be on the show. Mitchell started off as a good dancer on the show and has become one of the contestants to beat. He or Van Der Beek could definitely take the win.

Lauren Alaina – Singer Alaina has been paired with Gleb Savchenko this season and she has greatly improved over the course of the season. She isn’t the best dancer in the competition, but she’s definitely had her moments.

DWTS 2019 Judges Pick the Redemption Dances

The judges assigned to each couple were:

Bruno Tonioli with Witney Carson and Kel Mitchell

Len Goodman with Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko

Carrie Ann Inaba with Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten

Len Goodman with James Van Der Beek and Emma Slater

Len Goodman with Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber

The purpose of the redemption dances are to show the improvement that the contestant has made over the course of the season.

