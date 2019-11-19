‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 28 Finale Spoilers So Far

When it comes to finale episodes of Dancing With the Stars each season, there are always celebrity guest appearances. And, as DWTS season 28 comes to a close, fans wonder what is in store for the final episode of the season.

Read on for the spoilers revealed about the 2019 finale so far, as well as next season news.

DWTS 2019 Finale Spoilers

On the live week 9 episode of Dancing With the Stars this season, host Tom Bergeron shared the news that Cher would appear on the finale episode. Cher previously appeared on the show in 2013 and had to get bleeped for some major curse words, as reported by Entertainment Weekly.

Cher will be performing, but she isn’t the only A-lister to take the stage. Ne-Yo and Pitbull will also perform on the finale episode.

Entertainment Tonight reported that Ne-Yo and Pitbull recently performed together at the 2019 Latin American Music Awards and it was the first time Ne-Yo had performed in Spanish. Ahead of the performance, on the red carpet, Ne-Yo said, “I’m going to be honest, it feels incredible [to be here]. The energy is electric! I’m a little nervous. This will be my first time singing in Spanish, period, and then on top of that, singing in Spanish on TV, so yeah, butterflies a little bit … but I’m going to be all right.”

The contestants heading into the finale this season are Ally Brooke with Sasha Farber, Lauren Alaina with Gleb Savchenko, Hannah Brown with Alan Bersten and Kel Mitchell with Witney Carson.

On the semifinals episode, Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson were the first couple to be announced as moving forward, into the finale episode, followed by Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten. And, the last couple announced as definitely competing in the finale were Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko.

This left James Van Der Beek and Ally Brooke’s fates up to the judges. Judge Carrie Ann Inaba became emotional when picking Brooke to move forward. She apologized to Van Der Beek for her choice. Tonioli and Goodman both agreed with Inaba and Van Der Beek was sent home.

Van Der Beek’s partner Emma Slater was in tears, but it was Brooke who sobbed and asked if she could give her spot to Van Der Beek. The other contestants all showed their upset and shock over the elimination, as Van Der Beek was the front-runner this season.

“Dancing With the Stars” Season 29

There have been no reports about the show being picked up for next season, though it’s likely, given that the show has been a longtime success. In previous years, the show aired twice per year, but this year, it took a break from its Spring programming. TV Insider has stated that because no Spring 2020 season has been reported, the show will most likely continue its new once a year schedule and return in Fall 2020.

Pro dancer Peta Murgatroyd actually said she may try to get in a pregnancy before next season, telling Us Weekly, “I would love to have more kids. We’re talking about it now and trying to — it sounds crazy — schedule it in. The next season will probably be in fall again so, can I fit a baby in before then? Probably can, so we’ll see if it’s doable, yeah.” So, it definitely sounds like Fall 2020 may be the soonest DWTS returns.

