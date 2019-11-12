DWTS Eliminations: Who Got Voted Off ‘Dancing With the Stars’? 11/11/2019

Tonight is a “boy band” and “girl group” theme on Dancing With the Stars 2019. In the spirit of the theme, former DWTS contestant Joey Fatone from NSYNC participated as a guest judge. He even danced in the show’s opening performance.

For season 28 of DWTS, there is live voting throughout the course of the show, with the bottom two contestants revealed at the end of the episode. Then, the judges get to cast their own votes to choose just one of the bottom two contestants to stay in the competition. Read on below for the spoilers on the show tonight, along with a live recap of tonight’s scores and the performances.

And, for those who just want to skip right to the spoilers on the contestant who was eliminated tonight, scroll down to the bottom of this post.

Tonight’s DWTS Performances & Scores

James Van Der Beek and Emma Slater were the first couple to perform tonight and they are coming off of a night of perfect scores from last week. For their first performance, the two performed a Jive to a song by The Pointer Sisters. Their performance was full of high-energy, technique and joy. The two even incorporated a little tumbling and splits. Head judge Len Goodman said he liked the speed and the sharpness of the moves in the performance. Their scores tonight for this dance were a 36 out of 40.

Sean Spicer was up next and he was without his usual dance partner for the second week in a row. Lindsay Arnold’s mother-in-law died and Jenna Johnson has had to step in to take over while she’s with her family.

Spicer’s first dance tonight was an Argentine Tango and it was performed to a Destiny’ Child song. Guest judge Fatone was critical about Spicer’s frame and his lack of fluidity. Judge Bruno Tonioli brought up the fact that Spicer does “try very very hard” in his performances. For his first scores tonight, Spicer ended up with a 26 out of 40.

Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten were up next, performing a routine to TLC’s “No Scrubs”. Judge Carrie Ann Inaba complimented the routine but said some parts of the dance got away from them. Goodman and Fatone also commented that the dance got a little sloppy, though it was good. The two got a 32 out of 40 for their score.

Ally Brooke and her DWTS pro partner Sasha Farber took on “Wannabe” by the Spice Girls for their first performance tonight and they delivered a Samba. Judge Inaba said the two were so in sync and Goodman called the performance “a fantastic dance”. The two earned the first perfect score of the night with a 40 out of 40.

Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko decided to perform to “You Can’t Hurry Love” and Alaina opened up about going through a break up just a few weeks before starting DWTS. She said that being a part of the show has been a great cure for her break up blues. Goodman had a little criticism, but, overall he enjoyed the performance. Inaba said she didn’t know what any of the critiques were about because she thought the dance was amazing. For the couple’s first performance tonight, they received a 34 out of 40.

Kel Mitchell was up next with his pro partner Witney Carson and he opened up about his life as a pastor, bringing Carson to church. Mitchell then put on an energetic performance to “Free Your Mind” by En Vogue. It was an intense routine, dark and sexy. Judge Bruno Tonioli jumped out of his seat, exclaiming over the power of the Paso performance. Inaba’s criticism was that she wanted Mitchell to dance “bigger” with his movements. As for head judge Goodman, he felt there was not enough “Paso Doble” in the routine. The duo got a 34 out of 40 for their first score of the night.

James Van Der Beek and Emma Slater’s second dance was to NSYNC’s “Bye Bye Bye”. He revealed that he has actually been friends with several members of the former band and even lent them his ID when they were younger. Van Der Beek’s performance tonight was full of classic NSYNC moves, as well as some body-bending action. Goodman said he would have liked a bit more of the couple dancing together, rather than apart so much, even though it was a boy band routine. Fatone said he thought the performance was awesome.

Tonioli couldn’t contain himself over Van Der Beek and Slater’s routine, though he did say there could have been more attention to each other as partners. And, Inaba gushed that Van Der Beek gives “300%” to all of his performances but to watch his elbows in his performances. Their score for this was 36 out of 40, making an overall score of 72 out of 80.

Hannah Brown performed a Tango to BTS’ song “Boy With Love” for her second performance of the night. She was having anxiety during rehearsals over the routine and was trying to get the routine down to the best of her abilities. The performance was filled with passion, sharp movements, and determination.

Fatone said their performance was the best of the night and Tonioli called the routine “pure pleasure”. The couple ended up with a 39 out of 40 for this routine, bringing their total to 71 out of 80.

Sean Spicer was up next with a Foxtrot routine and they danced to One Direction’s “Story of My Life”.

Next week is the season 28 semi-finals for DWTS, so be sure to tune in at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT, on the ABC network.

