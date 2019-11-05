DWTS Eliminations: Who Got Voted Off ‘Dancing With the Stars’? 11/4/2019

Tonight was another live episode of Dancing With the Stars 2019 and it was “dance-off” night. Last week, Karamo Brown faced elimination, as he and partner Jenna Johnson were voted off of the show. Clearly, votes are very important.

For season 28 of DWTS, there is live voting throughout the course of the show, with the bottom two contestants revealed at the end of the episode. Then, the judges get to cast their own votes to choose just one of the bottom two contestants to stay in the competition. Read on below for the spoilers on the show tonight, along with a live recap of tonight’s scores and the performances.

And, for those who just want to skip right to the spoilers on the contestant who was eliminated tonight, scroll down to the bottom of this post. We will continue to update the post as the show airs.

Tonight’s DWTS Performances & Scores

Sean Spicer was the first performer of the night and he performed with Jenna Johnson, rather than usual partner Lindsay Arnold, who suffered a death in her family. Arnold’s mother-in-law unexpectedly passed away. The two ended up with some of Spicer’s best scores yet, a 20 out of 30.

The individual round continued, with Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko up next. Tonight, they had a Jive routine to Elvis Presley’s “Houndog” song. Alaina did well but had a few mistakes. The judges noticed the issues with the performance but said Alaina pulled them off well. Alaina was overcome with emotion and thankful for her score of 24 out of 30.

Kel Mitchell, who has been climbing the leaderboard, was the next to perform with pro partner Witney Carson and they were dancing the Salsa to “This Is How We Do It” by Montell Jordan. For Mitchell’s performance, he had some backup dancers to compete with, but he both blended in and stood out well. Mitchell had a great time with the dance and showed confidence throughout his set. Judge Carrie Ann Inaba gushed over how Mitchell was leading Carson so well and head judge Len Goodman commented on Mitchell’s great rhythm. Judge Bruno Tonioli called Mitchell “the main attraction”. Mitchell got the first “10” of the season from Tonioli and ended up with a 28 out of 30.

Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber danced to Brooke’s song “Higher”, performing a Paso Doble. Opening up the number, Brooke did her own singing. Tonioli said that the performance was filled with artistry. Inaba called Brooke a “superstar” who “commanded” everyone’s attention. With this performance, Brooke earned the first perfect score of the season, a 30 out of 30. The results brought Brooke to tears.

Hannah Brown was the next performer and she was dancing the Quickstep with partner Alan Bersten. Prior to the performance this week, Brown took Bersten back to her hometown in Alabama. Inaba said that she was so proud of Brown and that she made “the comeback of the season”. Goodman said that Brown’s feet were on-point and her frame was great. The performance earned Brown a “10” from Inaba and Tonioli. Her score ended up being a 29 out of 30, which is a big improvement.

Kate Flannery and Pasha Pashkov were next and they were dancing the Jive in tribute to her late sister Nancy, who died from breast cancer. The song they danced to was “Heatwave”. Coincidentally, Flannery was driving home from Nancy’s funeral when she got the call about Dancing With the Stars. Carrie Ann Inaba had some critiques but said it was a good performance. Goodman went on to say that he looks forward to Flannery’s performances each week. The two ended up with a 24 out of 30 for the night.

James Van Der Beek and Emma Slater performed the final individual dance of the evening, which was a Contemporary routine to “Don’t Stop Believing”. Van Der Beek did a beautiful job, as always, and the judges commended him. The duo paid tribute to Van Der Beek’s parents with this performance and Slater was crying after Van Der Beek greeted them in the audience. They got a perfect score of three 10’s, plus an extra 2 points because they are exempt from having to perform in the “dance-off” round. So, their score tonight was a 32.

The first dance-off was Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber against Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson to “Don’t Stop Me Now”. And, their dance was the Jive. Carson and Mitchell’s dance routine was a bit more high energy but both couples did well.

