DWTS Finale 2019 Performers & Spoilers on Performances

Tonight is the season 28 finale of Dancing With the Stars. Read on for the rundown on the performers, performance spoilers, and additional show details for the end of DWTS 2019.

DWTS FINALE 2019 DATE & TIME: The finale for season 28 of DWTS airs on Monday, November 25, 2019, from 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 9 p.m. CT.

DWTS FINALE 2019 CHANNEL: As always, the show airs on the ABC network.

“DANCING WITH THE STARS” SEASON 28 FINALISTS: The remaining celebrity finalists are Ally Brooke, Hannah Brown, Kel Mitchell, and Lauren Alaina. As for their pro partners, Brooke is with Sasha Farber, Brown is with Alan Bersten, Mitchell is with Witney Carson and Alaina is with Gleb Savchenko.

The remaining couples will each dance two routines and here is the list of dances:

Country artist Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko (Foxtrot and Freestyle)

Pop star Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber (Jive and Freestyle)

The Bachelorette Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten (Viennese Waltz and Freestyle)

Comedian and actor Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson (Jazz and Freestyle)

ABC has also reported that ‘Each couple will dance to a variety of songs including Alicia Keys’ “Girl on Fire,” Gwen Stefani’s “Hollaback Girl,” Luke Bryan’s “Country Girl,” Kriss Kross’ “Jump” and Gloria Estefan & Miami Sound Machine’s “Conga,” among others.’

“DANCING WITH THE STARS” FINALE 2019 PERFORMERS: In addition to the celebrity couples performing, a few celebrities are dropping by to sing in celebration of the finale. ABC’s press release has stated, ‘Mega-superstar Cher will perform her classic “The Beat Goes On,” while Pitbull and Ne-Yo performs “3 to Tango” and “Me Quedaré Contigo.”’

“Dancing with the Stars – Live Tour 2020” will also put on a performance to “How Do I Know” performed by Ray Chew Live.

DWTS SEASON 28 FINALE DESCRIPTION: It all comes down to this as four celebrity and pro-dancer couples return to the ballroom to compete and win the Mirrorball trophy on the 11th and final week of the 2019 season of “Dancing with the Stars,” live. For this last week of the competition, the opening number will consist of the remaining couples dancing to “Last Dance” by Donna Summer. There will be two rounds of dancing where each couple will do one repeat performance from earlier this season. And in the last element of competition, the couples will perform the most anticipated dance of the season—the fan-favorite freestyle routine.

ADDITIONAL DWTS 2019 FINALE NEWS: By the end of the season finale, in addition to the winner being announced, the celebrities who will be joining the pro dancers on the nationwide live tour will be revealed. ABC has also reported that “In addition, the ballroom and viewing audiences will have a first look at the new season of The Bachelor, and the winner of the American Idol fan vote will be revealed live. Eliminated celebrities from this season will return to the ballroom for a final number.” Both American Idol and The Bachelor start back up in 2020.

The final couples will appear tomorrow morning on Good Morning America for a Dancing With the Stars finale party. Finalist Ally Brooke will also be singing on GMA for the event.

